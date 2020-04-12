Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus in Rajasthan: Jaipur worst-hit with over 300 COVID-19 cases, state tally breaches 700-mark

Jaipur on Saturday recorded 80 new cases of coronavirus, taking the city's total count to 301 even as the positive cases in the desert state rose to 700, Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said.

Also, death of third patient in the state capital took the death toll in Rajasthan to nine.

The deceased is a 62-year-old resident of Surajpol, Ramganj, who tested positive last Saturday and died on Friday in the SMS hospital. He had hypertension and heart problems, said Singh.

Of the eight other deaths, 2 were in Bhilwara, 2 in Jaipur, and one each in Jodhpur, Bikaner, Alwar and Kota.

Meanwhile, out of 80 cases recorded in Jaipur on Saturday, 79 cases are from Ramganj while one is from C-Scheme, Jaipur.

This patient is old and initially admitted at Fortis.

Meanwhile, 20 new cases were found in Tonk, 14 in Kota, 13 in Banswara, six in Bikaner, two in Jhalawar and one positive each in Alwar, Dausa, Jaisalmer and Karauli.

An 11-month-old baby is among those infected in Bikaner, who is from the family of a corona positive woman.

On Friday, 98 new cases were reported, out of which Jaipur had the highest 53 cases.

"We will leave no stone unturned to save Rajasthan," he added.

"More positive cases are being found because of aggressive testing. We tested about 25,000 persons this evening. This is one of the highest in the country. Compare this with about 11-12k in UP, which has thrice our population. By our standards, UP should have tested about 70k by now.: he said.

There are 10 places in Rajasthan with more than 10 cases. These are the real hotspots, he said.

Also Read: 7,529 patients, 242 deaths: Check statewise tally as coronavirus cases surge in India

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News