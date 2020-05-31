Over 5,100 coronavirus deaths in India, cases cross 1.82 lakh mark. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP An elderly man reacts as a staff member checks his body temperature before allowing him into an eatery in Bengaluru.

India coronavirus confirmed cases have crossed 1.82 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 1,82,143 including 89,995 active cases 5,164 deaths and 86,984 recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Sunday. On Saturday, COVID-19 cases in India reached 1.76 lakh after a record spike in numbers of new cases and fatalities reported.

Meanwhile, the government on Saturday said a phased wise exit would begin on June 1 from the over-two-months-long nationwide lockdown. The Union Health Ministry said all precautions must be taken while "living with the new normal" of COVID-19, as it stressed on strict adherence to physical distancing and use of face covers at public places by everyone while also following personal and social hygiene standards.

"The management of COVID-19 is only possible when all the due care is taken by everyone without being complacent about the situation and by not taking the relaxations during the lockdown situation for granted," it added.

Announcing the new guidelines, the Home Ministry said a complete lockdown would continue till June 30 in areas identified as COVID-19 containment zones across the country, but restrictions would be lifted in a phased manner at other places after the ongoing fourth phase of the lockdown ends this Sunday.

State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in the country

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 33 0 33 Andhra Pradesh 1220 2289 60 3569 Arunachal Pradesh 3 1 0 4 Assam 1018 163 4 1185 Bihar 1998 1618 20 3636 Chandigarh 96 189 4 289 Chhattisgarh 344 102 1 447 Dadar Nagar Haveli 2 0 0 2 Delhi 10058 8075 416 18549 Goa 29 41 0 70 Gujarat 6106 9230 1007 16343 Haryana 932 971 20 1923 Himachal Pradesh 197 111 5 313 Jammu and Kashmir 1405 908 28 2341 Jharkhand 302 256 5 563 Karnataka 1877 997 48 2922 Kerala 624 575 9 1208 Ladakh 31 43 0 74 Madhya Pradesh 3104 4444 343 7891 Maharashtra 34890 28081 2197 65168 Manipur 54 8 0 62 Meghalaya 14 12 1 27 Mizoram 0 1 0 1 Nagaland 36 0 0 36 Odisha 762 1050 7 1819 Puducherry 37 14 0 51 Punjab 222 1967 44 2233 Rajasthan 2685 5739 193 8617 Sikkim 1 0 0 1 Tamil Nadu 9024 12000 160 21184 Telengana 1010 1412 77 2499 Tripura 96 172 0 268 Uttarakhand 642 102 5 749 Uttar Pradesh 2834 4410 201 7445 West Bengal 2851 1970 309 5130 Cases being reassigned to states 5491 5491 Total# 89995 86984 5164 182143

(With inputs from PTI)

