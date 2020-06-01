Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: 76 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 3,118; death toll at 64

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to 3,118 after 76 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, out of which 2,169 have so far recovered and have been discharged, while 64 have died, the State Health Department said on Monday. With this, the number of active cases now stands at 885. According to the medical bulletin, 10,567 samples were tested in the state in last 24 hours.

With the latest updates, Kurnool, Guntur and Krishna districts continued to be the major hotbeds in the state.

The Koyambedu market connection again surfaced on Monday, with the state nodal officer reporting that eight of the positive cases detected in the past 24 hours had visited the Chennai market.

The Koyambedu market, which has since been closed, was identified as one of the biggest spreaders of COVID-19 cases in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

For the first time since last Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh's coronavirus tally among foreign returnees changed on Monday with the addition of one more case. There are now 112 positive cases among foreign returnees in the state.

The officer said that 10,567 samples were tested during the past 24 hours as against 9,370 samples in the preceding cycle. As per data available till Sunday, the state's average in terms of tests conducted per million population stands at 6,980, below Delhi's 10,602, and Jammu and Kashmir's 12,191.

However, in terms of tests conducted, Andhra Pradesh with 3,72,748 tests till Thursday lags behind Rajasthan with 3,95,490 tests, Maharashtra with 4,48,661 tests, and Tamil Nadu's 4,79,155, with a total 37,37,027 tests conducted across India .

Andhra Pradesh's mortality rate of 1.74 per cent ranked 11th among the states of India, according to figures circulated by the state government on Sunday.

Meanwhile the corona cases among returnees from other states climbed to 446 from 418, even as active cases in this category jumped to 249 from 221 cases on Sunday.

(With IANS Inputs)

