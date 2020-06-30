Tuesday, June 30, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. COVID-19 new cases in India drop for second day. Total tally above 5.66 lakh-mark. Check state-wise list

COVID-19 new cases in India drop for second day. Total tally above 5.66 lakh-mark. Check state-wise list

India coronavirus cases have crossed 5.66 lakh-mark taking positive patients toll to 5,66,840 including 2,15,125 active cases, 3,34,822 recovered and 16,893 deaths, as per health ministry's figures released on Tuesday.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 30, 2020 10:15 IST
Coronavirus India cases statewise list, Mumbai
Image Source : AP

A woman walks on a road painted with circles to help people maintain social distancing in Mumbai.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 5.66 lakh-mark taking positive patients toll to 5,66,840 including 2,15,125 active cases, 3,34,822 recovered and 16,893 deaths, as per health ministry's figures released on Tuesday. India currently stands at the 4th spot in terms of having the maximum number of coronavirus cases.

Even as Delhi continues to battle the Covid-19 pandemic, its neighbouring Gautam Buddha Nagar district, which comprises Noida and Greater Noida, witnessed just 53 new cases on Monday, while 211 people were discharged from different hospitals. The district, which has sternly insisted in regulating to and fro traffic from Delhi, didn't report any death in the last 24 hours.

The Uttar Pradesh government informed that 211 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of those discharged to 1,430. As on Monday, the district has 756 active cases. So far, Gautam Buddha Nagar has reported 22 Covid related deaths.

As on Monday, GB Nagar has 257 Category 1 and 56 Category 2 containment zones.

State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases*
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 44 46 0 90
Andhra Pradesh 7479 6232 180 13891
Arunachal Pradesh 125 61 1 187
Assam 2408 5333 11 7752
Bihar 2188 7390 62 9640
Chandigarh 80 349 6 435
Chhattisgarh 575 2173 13 2761
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 126 77 0 203
Delhi 26246 56235 2680 85161
Goa 717 478 3 1198
Gujarat 6871 23240 1827 31938
Haryana 4476 9502 232 14210
Himachal Pradesh 377 556 9 942
Jammu and Kashmir 2557 4585 95 7237
Jharkhand 566 1845 15 2426
Karnataka 6386 7683 226 14295
Kerala 2015 2152 22 4189
Ladakh 347 616 1 964
Madhya Pradesh 2607 10199 564 13370
Maharashtra 73313 88960 7610 169883
Manipur 733 494 0 1227
Meghalaya 4 42 1 47
Mizoram 93 55 0 148
Nagaland 266 168 0 434
Odisha 1890 4946 23 6859
Puducherry 388 221 10 619
Punjab 1516 3764 138 5418
Rajasthan 3637 13618 405 17660
Sikkim 38 50 0 88
Tamil Nadu 37334 47749 1141 86224
Telangana 9559 5582 253 15394
Tripura 294 1085 1 1380
Uttarakhand 681 2111 39 2831
Uttar Pradesh 6650 15506 672 22828
West Bengal 5535 11719 653 17907
Cases being reassigned to states 7004     7004
Total# 215125 334822 16893 566840

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X