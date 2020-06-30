COVID-19 new cases in India drop for second day. Total tally above 5.66 lakh-mark. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP A woman walks on a road painted with circles to help people maintain social distancing in Mumbai.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 5.66 lakh-mark taking positive patients toll to 5,66,840 including 2,15,125 active cases, 3,34,822 recovered and 16,893 deaths, as per health ministry's figures released on Tuesday. India currently stands at the 4th spot in terms of having the maximum number of coronavirus cases.

Even as Delhi continues to battle the Covid-19 pandemic, its neighbouring Gautam Buddha Nagar district, which comprises Noida and Greater Noida, witnessed just 53 new cases on Monday, while 211 people were discharged from different hospitals. The district, which has sternly insisted in regulating to and fro traffic from Delhi, didn't report any death in the last 24 hours.

The Uttar Pradesh government informed that 211 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of those discharged to 1,430. As on Monday, the district has 756 active cases. So far, Gautam Buddha Nagar has reported 22 Covid related deaths.

As on Monday, GB Nagar has 257 Category 1 and 56 Category 2 containment zones.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* Andaman and Nicobar Islands 44 46 0 90 Andhra Pradesh 7479 6232 180 13891 Arunachal Pradesh 125 61 1 187 Assam 2408 5333 11 7752 Bihar 2188 7390 62 9640 Chandigarh 80 349 6 435 Chhattisgarh 575 2173 13 2761 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 126 77 0 203 Delhi 26246 56235 2680 85161 Goa 717 478 3 1198 Gujarat 6871 23240 1827 31938 Haryana 4476 9502 232 14210 Himachal Pradesh 377 556 9 942 Jammu and Kashmir 2557 4585 95 7237 Jharkhand 566 1845 15 2426 Karnataka 6386 7683 226 14295 Kerala 2015 2152 22 4189 Ladakh 347 616 1 964 Madhya Pradesh 2607 10199 564 13370 Maharashtra 73313 88960 7610 169883 Manipur 733 494 0 1227 Meghalaya 4 42 1 47 Mizoram 93 55 0 148 Nagaland 266 168 0 434 Odisha 1890 4946 23 6859 Puducherry 388 221 10 619 Punjab 1516 3764 138 5418 Rajasthan 3637 13618 405 17660 Sikkim 38 50 0 88 Tamil Nadu 37334 47749 1141 86224 Telangana 9559 5582 253 15394 Tripura 294 1085 1 1380 Uttarakhand 681 2111 39 2831 Uttar Pradesh 6650 15506 672 22828 West Bengal 5535 11719 653 17907 Cases being reassigned to states 7004 7004 Total# 215125 334822 16893 566840

