ED, CBI playing same role in India as ISI plays in Pakistan: Congress' Udit Raj

Cong leader stokes row: Congress leader Udit Raj on Sunday (August 6) likened India to Pakistan and said that central agencies ED and CBI are playing the same role that ISI is playing in the neighbouring country.

Stating that he is not making comparisons, Raj added that India is “following the Pakistan model”.

“I am not making comparisons. Pakistan is a failed democracy, controlled by ISI. But, in a way, we can say that we too are following the Pakistan model. ED, CBI, and Income Tax are playing the same role that is played by ISI,” the Congress leader said.

He said that ISI controls the politics in Pakistan and Enforcement Directorate does it in India.

“Due to the fear of ED, several leaders join BJP. Those who are involved in ED cases join BJP and then their cases are stopped,” he said.

Citing the influence of ISI in Pakistan politics and transfer of power, Raj said that ED and CBI have the same influence in India.

“In ISI's case, they allow someone they want - to be in power, and someone they don't want - to lose power...I think that just like ISI influences politics there, ED/CBI/Income Tax influence India's politics,” he claimed.

