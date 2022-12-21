Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP govt over inflation, unemployment as Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Haryana

Follow us on Image Source : @BHARATJODO/TWITTER Bharat Jodo Yatra enders Haryana

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led the Bharat Jodo Yatra crossed over into Haryana from Rajasthan on Wednesday. Addressing a gathering in Nuh, where a large number of people had turned up braving the morning chill, he targeted the BJP, saying while one ideology gives benefits to a select few, another is the voice of the people, farmers and labourers.

Gandhi also said that inflation and unemployment are the biggest issues affecting the country.

The fight between two ideologies was not a new one and has been going on for thousands of years, he added.

On BJP leaders questioning the need for him to undertake the Kanyakumari to Kashmir yatra, Gandhi said he was "opening a shop of love in the market of hate" through the yatra.

"When these people go out to spread hatred in this country, people of our ideology go out to spread love and affection," he said.

"This is not a new fight, don't think that this fight is of today, of 21st century, this fight is thousands of years old and two ideologies have been fighting. One ideology which gives and gave benefits to select few and second ideology is the voice of people, peoples' pain, farmers' voice, labourers' voice," he said.

"This fight has been going on, will go on, but in this fight the Congress has a role and we all have a role. This is why we started this yatra," the Congress leader said.

The Yatra resumed from Patan Udaipuri in Haryana's Nuh after entering from neighbouring Rajasthan.

While Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and senior leaders from the state Sachin Pilot and Govind Singh Dotasara accompanied the yatra, it was welcomed in Haryana by former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, senior leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kumari Selja, Deepender Singh Hooda, state party chief Udai Bhan, newly appointed Haryana Congress in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil, among others.

Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav also joined the Yatra.

Along the way, many people from Mewat joined the Yatra. One person could also be seen giving a rose to Gandhi. The Congress leader said he has learnt a lot through this yatra, which probably one does not learn sitting in cars, aeroplanes and helicopters.

Gandhi said these days leaders have a habit and stressed that he was talking about leaders of all parties including the Congress, BJP and Samajwadi Party.

"Nowadays there is a gulf between leaders and the public. Leaders think there is no need to listen to people and they give lengthy speeches for hours, this yatra has attempted to change that."

"We walk daily for 6-7 hours and all leaders listen to the voice of everyone, including farmers, labourers, youth, mothers, daughters, small shopkeepers, small and medium business persons and after this we give a 15-minute speech," he said.

Gandhi said that he was happy to note that Gehlot, his cabinet ministers and other party leaders from the state will walk at least 15 km once a month in their State for a better understanding of people's problems and redress their grievances.

He said he will suggest to the Congress president that wherever the party's government is there, the ministers and MLAs there need to undertake a walk for a day in a month on similar lines.

(With PTI input)

