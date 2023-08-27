It's not because he's the Prime Minister: Congress slams PM Modi over G20 summit under India's presidency

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Congress leader Pawan Khera targeted PM Modi over the G20 summit.

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Sunday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ongoing G20 summit under India's presidency.

"He (PM Modi) forgets that it (G20) is a rotational presidency. It's not because he's the Prime Minister. Anyone would have been the PM and India would still have been the president of G20. If he thinks that people of India are fools then he's sadly mistaken."

India's G20 presidency made it more inclusive forum: PM Modi

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India's presidency has been a "people's presidency" and it has made the grouping a more inclusive forum.

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi also said that India is fully prepared for the G20 leaders summit, and heads of 40 countries and many global organisations are coming to Delhi to participate in the event.

This will be the biggest participation ever in the history of the G20 Summit, he said.

Referring to the people of the country as his family members, Modi said the month of September is going to be witness to the potential of India.

"During her presidency, India has made G20 a more inclusive forum. The African Union also joined the G20 on India's invitation and the voice of the people of Africa reached this important platform of the world," the prime minister said.

Since India took over the presidency of the G20 in Bali last year, "so much has happened that it fills us with pride", he said.

"Moving away from the tradition of holding big events in Delhi, we took them to different cities of the country. About 200 meetings related to this were organised in 60 cities across the country. Wherever G20 delegates went, people warmly welcomed them. These delegates were very impressed, seeing the diversity of our country and our vibrant democracy," PM Modi said.

They also realised that there are so many possibilities in India, he added.

"Our presidency of the G20 is a people's presidency, in which the spirit of public participation is at the forefront," Prime Minister Modi said.

Meanwhile, the G20 summit is scheduled to take place at 'Bharat Mandapam' at the ITPO Convention Centre, Pragati Maidan on September 9 and 10. It will be the first ever G20 summit to be held in India as well as in South Asia. The G20 New Delhi Summit will be chaired by the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. India's presidency began on 1 December 2022, leading up to the summit in the third quarter of 2023. The presidency handover ceremony was held at the close of the Bali summit 2022, in which the G20 Presidency gavel was transferred from Indonesian President Joko Widodo to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

