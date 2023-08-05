Congress, AAP engage in war of words over 'mohalla clinic' after Karnataka minister calls it 'overhyped'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/DINESH GUNDU RAO Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao visiting Delhi's Mohalla clinic

AAP-Congress: A war of words between the Congress and AAP over the ‘mohalla clinics’ in Delhi broke out with Sandeep Dikshit on Saturday (August 5) stating that he could have shown the “real truth of Arvind Kejriwal's governance” to Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao who visited the national capital.

The Congress leader’s remarks came after Rao called the AAP’s mohalla clinics “overhyped” and that he was “disappointed” following his visit to one such place.

“Wish you'd met us also Dinesh Gundu Rao - would have shown real truth of Arvind Kejriwal's education, health, finance, environment, water, roads, buses, infra, rampant corruption. Perhaps you could have conveyed this to his new drum beaters in Congress,” Dikshit tweeted.

The Karnataka Health Minister, who visited the mohalla clinic yesterday, said that it was overhyped, hours after he initially praised the initiative.

"Visited a Mohalla Clinic in Delhi with hardly any people there. Our Clinics in Karnataka have more facilities including a laboratory to do immediate tests for patients. I guess it is overhyped and I came back feeling disappointed," the Minister tweeted.

The AAP alleged that Rao received a phone call after praising the mohalla clinic following which he changed his stance.

Notably, Congress and AAP both are members of the Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A.

On Friday, Rao visited the 'Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic' at Panchsheel Park here.

He was accompanied by Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and Karnataka Bhavan medical officer Karthik, according to an official statement.

Almost four hours after praising the mohalla clinic initiative, the senior Congress leader made a U-turn.

Dikshit took on the AAP and compared the party to "jackels".

"In a jungle where lions and elephants live, 'geedad' (jackals) are also present...I won't compare them (AAP) even to 'geedads' as they also have some qualities...," he said while talking about AAP's inclusion in Opposition's alliance I.N.D.I.A.

