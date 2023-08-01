Modi govt introduces Delhi Services Bill in Lok Sabha, AAP calls it an 'illegal piece of paper'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Amit Shah speaks in Lok Sabha

Delhi Ordinance: The Centre on Tuesday (August 1) introduced the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha in the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

The Bill to replace Delhi Services Ordinance was tabled by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who spoke on the Bill in the Lower House, said that the Supreme Court, in its order, has made it clear that the Parliament can bring in any law in regard to the state of Delhi.

He termed the objection being raised by the Opposition, particularly the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government as “political”.

“Constitution has given the House, power to pass any law regarding the state of Delhi. Supreme Court judgement has clarified that Parliament can bring any law regarding the state of Delhi. All objection is political. Please permit me to bring this bill,” Shah said in Lok Sabha.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury opposed the introduction of the Bill and said that it is aimed at “digging up a graveyard for cooperative federalism”.

“I rise to oppose the introduction of the bill as the bill vindicates the outrageous infringement of this govt upon the territory of the state. It is designed of digging up a graveyard for cooperative federalism,” he said.

What did AAP say about the Bill?

The AAP reacted sharply to the introduction of the Bill and said that the Opposition parties’ alliance ‘I.N.D.I.A’ will oppose it.

“All INDIA bloc members and those who respect Constitution will vehemently oppose the bill that replaces the Delhi services ordinance,” AAP said.

It further described the Bill as “most undemocratic”.

“Bill to replace Delhi services ordinance most undemocratic, illegal piece of paper ever tabled in Parliament,” AAP said.

“Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, will replace democracy with 'babucracy' in Delhi,” the party added.

Cabinet gives nod to the Bill

The Union Cabinet, on Tuesday, gave its nod to a bill that will replace the ordinance promulgated for the creation of an authority for transfers and postings of Group-A officers in Delhi. The legislation was approved by a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi this evening. The bill is expected to be tabled in the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament to replace the ordinance.

An ordinance is promulgated by the President on the recommendation of the Union Cabinet when the Parliament is not in session. The Parliament must adopt a law to replace the ordinance within six weeks of the commencement of the next session.

The controversial Delhi ordinance was promulgated by the central government on May 19, a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi excluding police, public order and land to the elected government headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The ordinance facilitated the setting up of a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre. Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the lieutenant governor before the May 11 top court verdict. Kejriwal's Aam Admi Party had reacted strongly against the ordinance saying the Centre had "deceived" the people of Delhi.

Congress and several other opposition parties have also come out against the ordinance

The Congress and several other opposition parties have also come out against the ordinance. Kejriwal, along with party-ruled Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, had visited most of the non-NDA-ruled states and met opposition leaders seeking their support against the legislation.

"This is a deception committed by the Supreme Court and the people of Delhi who have chosen Kejriwal thrice as the chief minister. "He doesn't have any powers but the LG, who has not even been chosen but forced upon people, will have powers and through him, the Centre will keep tabs on the work happening in Delhi. This is contempt of court," AAP chief spokesperson and Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had said.

(With inputs from agencies)

