Railways announces 283 special trains ahead of Chhath Puja | Check List

Ahead of the much-awaited Chhath Puja, Indian Railways have announced the launch of 283 special trains to ensure smooth travel for passengers and clear the extra rush.

"Special Trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway routes like Delhi- Patna, Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Danapur-Saharsa, Danapur- Bengaluru, Ambala-Saharsa, Muzaffarpur-Yesvantpur, Puri-Patna, Okha-Naharlagun, Sealdah-New Jalpaiguri, Kochuveli-Bengaluru, Benaras- Mumbai, Howrah-Raxaul etc.

Last year, Indian Railways had notified 2614 trips of 216 Puja Special trains," the Ministry of Railways said in a press release. The release further said that the crowd control measures are being ensured by forming queues at the terminus stations under the supervision of RPF staff for orderly entry of passengers.

"Additional RPF personnel have been deployed at major stations to ensure the security of passengers. Officers are deployed on emergency duty at major stations to ensure the smooth running of trains. Staff are deployed in various sections to attend to any disruption of train service on priority," the Ministry of Railways further said.

Measures have been taken for frequent and timely announcements of the arrival and departure of trains with platform numbers. May I Help You" booths are kept operational at important stations where RPF Personnel and TTEs are deputed for proper assistance and guidance of the passengers. Medical Teams are available at major stations on call. Ambulance with paramedical team is also available.

"A watch on any malpractice is being strictly monitored by the Security and Vigilance Department staff. Instructions for maintaining cleanliness at waiting halls, retiring rooms, platforms in particular, and at stations in general have been given by Zonal Headquarters," the Ministry of Railways added.

Earlier, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the Number of trains launched by the Railways to accommodate the smooth travel of passengers ahead of Diwali and Chhath Puja.

