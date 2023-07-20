Chandrayaan-3: ISRO successfully performs fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre of spacecraft

Follow us on Image Source : ISRO The fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre was performed successfully.

Chandrayaan-3 MISSION UPDATE: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday successfully performed the forth orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earth-bound apogee firing) of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft. The development is followed by Chandrayaan-3's successful third orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earth-bound apogee firing) on Wednesday.

"2023 by propelling Chandrayaan-3 - a step closer to the Moon - The fourth orbit-raising maneuver (Earth-bound perigee firing) is performed successfully from ISTRAC/ISRO, Bengaluru. The next firing is planned for July 25, 2023, between 2 and 3 pm IST," tweeted ISRO.

Notably, on July 14, the Indian Space Research Organisation successfully launched Chandrayaan-3 on board an LVM3-M4 rocket from Satish Dhawan Space Centre. And 17 minutes after lift-off at 2.35 pm, the satellite was precisely injected into the intended orbit.

Vehicle has performed extremely well: ISRO

Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre S Unnikrishnan Nair said that the launch vehicle has performed extremely well and the initial conditions required for the spacecraft have been provided "very precisely".

Following the successful launch of LVM3-M4 rocket carrying Chandrayaan -3, its project director P Veeramuthuvel had said on Friday that ISRO would be closely monitoring and controlling the spacecraft from ISTRAC.

“Many critical events are lined up, starting from Earth-bound manoeuvres, insertion into lunar orbit and separation of lander, a set of deboost manoeuvres, and finally the power descent phase for a soft landing (on the lunar surface),” Veeramuthuvel said.

(With inputs from agency)

Also Read: Australia baffled as 'mysterious' object washes up on beach; Netizens speculate related to Chandrayaan-3

Latest India News