Thursday, July 20, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Chandrayaan-3: ISRO successfully performs fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre of spacecraft

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO successfully performs fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre of spacecraft

Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Chandrayaan-3 is carrying the scientific instruments to study thermophysical properties of the lunar regolith, lunar seismicity, lunar surface plasma environment and elemental composition in the vicinity of the landing site on the Moon.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: July 20, 2023 15:44 IST
The fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre was performed
Image Source : ISRO The fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre was performed successfully.

Chandrayaan-3 MISSION UPDATE: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday successfully performed the forth orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earth-bound apogee firing) of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft. The development is followed by Chandrayaan-3's successful third orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earth-bound apogee firing) on Wednesday. 

"2023 by propelling Chandrayaan-3 - a step closer to the Moon - The fourth orbit-raising maneuver (Earth-bound perigee firing) is performed successfully from ISTRAC/ISRO, Bengaluru. The next firing is planned for July 25, 2023, between 2 and 3 pm IST," tweeted ISRO.

Notably, on July 14, the Indian Space Research Organisation successfully launched Chandrayaan-3 on board an LVM3-M4 rocket from Satish Dhawan Space Centre. And 17 minutes after lift-off at 2.35 pm, the satellite was precisely injected into the intended orbit.

Vehicle has performed extremely well: ISRO

Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre S Unnikrishnan Nair said that the launch vehicle has performed extremely well and the initial conditions required for the spacecraft have been provided "very precisely".

Following the successful launch of LVM3-M4 rocket carrying Chandrayaan -3, its project director P Veeramuthuvel had said on Friday that ISRO would be closely monitoring and controlling the spacecraft from ISTRAC.

“Many critical events are lined up, starting from Earth-bound manoeuvres, insertion into lunar orbit and separation of lander, a set of deboost manoeuvres, and finally the power descent phase for a soft landing (on the lunar surface),” Veeramuthuvel said.

(With inputs from agency)

Also Read: Australia baffled as 'mysterious' object washes up on beach; Netizens speculate related to Chandrayaan-3

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News