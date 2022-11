Six persons were booked on Sunday for allegedly luring some people to convert to Christianity, police said. After getting information that religious conversion is going on in Vanshi Nagar locality here where 60-70 people were present, a police team reached there, Additional Superintendent of Police Rahul Bhati said. Later, the FIR was lodged against six persons under provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion Act, 2021, he said.