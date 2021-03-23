Breaking News Live, Latest Updates March 23

Tuesday, March 23, 2021
     
India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 23, 2021 6:20 IST
Live updates :Breaking News March 23

  • Mar 23, 2021 6:57 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Spain to extend use of AstraZeneca to 65-year-olds

    Spain's public health commission agreed to extend the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine for people up to 65 years old. Previously it had only been used for people younger than 55. The Spanish state TV network RTVE said the decision was taken in a meeting held to identify the groups of the population that should be administered the AstraZeneca vaccine after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said last Thursday that the vaccine was "safe and efficient" and that no links had been discovered between its use and an increased risk of blood clots, Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.
     

  • Mar 23, 2021 6:56 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Putin to receive Covid-19 vaccination

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he planned to receive one of the country's three registered vaccines on Tuesday. "Vaccination is a voluntary choice for everyone, a personal decision," he said at a meeting on Russia's vaccine production on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported. To date, 6.3 million people in Russia have received the first dose of a domestic vaccine and 4.3 million have received two jabs, Putin said, adding that the vaccine rollout is playing a significant role in curbing the pandemic.

  • Mar 23, 2021 6:38 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    TN BJP promises Rs 6,000 for fishers

    Annual financial assistance of Rs.6,000 for fishermen; crop loan at zero per cent; enactment of anti-conversion law and implementation of anti-cow slaughter law; free tablets for students, the revival of legislative council were some of the promises made by Tamil Nadu BJP in its manifesto. Releasing the manifesto, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises here on Monday Nitin Gadkari said the manifesto gives the highest priority for farmers.
     

  • Mar 23, 2021 6:36 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Security beefed up at residences of Anil Deshmukh, Fadnavis

    Amid the ongoing political tussle in the state, the police on Monday increased the security at the residences of Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh as well as former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. It was a precautionary step, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone II Vinita S. Platoons of Riot Control Police (RCP) were deployed at Deshmukh's residence at GPO Square and Fadnavis' residence near Trikoni Park.
     

  • Mar 23, 2021 6:35 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Woman murdered in Ulhasnagar

    The 15-year-old daughter of a woman who was murdered in Ulhasnagar in Thane district has been detained while the former's friend has been arrested, police said on Monday. The 40-year-old woman was found dead in the early hours of Sunday and a probe zeroed in on her 15-year-old daughter and her boyfriend who works in a jeans factory in the vicinity, an official said.
     

  • Mar 23, 2021 6:34 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Odisha reports 146 new COVID-19 cases

    Odisha's COVID-19 caseload went up to 3,38,963 on Monday after 146 people, including 24 students of a leading management institute tested positive
    for the disease, an official said. The state which reported daily new COVID-19 cases below 100 for the last 45 days till March 19, suddenly witnessed a spike in cases and it is in a rising trend for the past four days, he said. While 98 fresh cases were detected on Sunday, the figure increased to 146 on Monday after 24 students including seven women of the B-school tested positive for the infection.
     

