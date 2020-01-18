India, Iran need to work together to expedite Chabahar Port: Iranian Foreign Minister | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on January 18, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:
India and Iran need to work together on the procurement of equipment for the construction of Chabahar Port as well as the rail network connecting the Iranian port city to Zahedan, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said here on Friday.
Responding to a question, Zarif said that the problem in the progress of the project is that India has found difficulty in procuring the necessary equipment for the port in spite of the US exemptions.
