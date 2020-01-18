Saturday, January 18, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. India, Iran need to work together to expedite Chabahar Port: Iranian Foreign Minister | Live Updates
Live now

India, Iran need to work together to expedite Chabahar Port: Iranian Foreign Minister | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on January 18, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 18, 2020 6:28 IST
Breaking News on January 18
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking News on January 18

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on January 18, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:

Live updates : Breaking News January 18

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jan 18, 2020 6:21 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    India, Iran need to work together to expedite Chabahar Port: Iranian Foreign Minister

    India and Iran need to work together on the procurement of equipment for the construction of Chabahar Port as well as the rail network connecting the Iranian port city to Zahedan, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said here on Friday.

    Responding to a question, Zarif said that the problem in the progress of the project is that India has found difficulty in procuring the necessary equipment for the port in spite of the US exemptions.

Top News

Latest News