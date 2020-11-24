BREAKING: Govt blocks 43 Chinese mobile apps in India

The government has blocked at least 43 mobile apps for access in India. The action, under section 69A of the Information Technology Act, has been taken based on the inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities prejudicial to India's soverignty, integrity, defence, security and public order, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said in a statement Tuesday.
The government, in July 2020, had banned several Chinese apps amid tensions at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. The apps were engaged in activities that were prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and defence of India, the government had said.
43 MOBILE APPS BANNED IN INDIA: FULL LIST
- AliSuppliers Mobile App
- Alibaba Workbench
- AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living
- Alipay Cashier
- Lalamove India - Delivery App
- Drive with Lalamove India
- Snack Video
- CamCard - Business Card Reader
- CamCard - BCR (Western)
- Soul- Follow the soul to find you
- Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat
- Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles
- We Date-Dating App
- Free dating app- Singol, start your date!
- Adore App
- TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App
- TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App
- ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles
- DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online
- AsianDate: find Asian singles
- FlirtWish: chat with singles
- Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat
- Tubit: Live Streams
- We Work China
- First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online
- Rela - Lesbian Social Network
- Cashier Wallet
- MangoTV
- MGTV- HunanTV official TV APP
- WeTV - TV version
- WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More
- WeTV Lite
- Lucky Live- Live Video Streaming App
- Taobao Live
- DingTalk
- Identity V
- Isoland 2: Ashes of Time
- BoxStar (Early Access)
- Heroes Evolved
- Happy Fish
- Jellipop Match- Decorate your dream island！
- Munchkin Match: magic home building
- Conquista Online II
