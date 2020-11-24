BREAKING: Govt blocks 43 Chinese mobile apps in India

Tuesday, November 24, 2020
     
Govt of India blocks 43 mobile apps from accessing by users in India, under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. Action taken based on inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities prejudicial to India's sovereignty, integrity, defence, security & public order.

New Delhi Updated on: November 24, 2020 17:16 IST
The government has blocked at least 43 mobile apps for access in India. The action, under section 69A of the Information Technology Act, has been taken based on the inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities prejudicial to India's soverignty, integrity, defence, security and public order, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said in a statement Tuesday.

The government, in July 2020, had banned several Chinese apps amid tensions at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. The apps were engaged in activities that were prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and defence of India, the government had said. 

43 MOBILE APPS BANNED IN INDIA: FULL LIST

  1. AliSuppliers Mobile App
  2. Alibaba Workbench
  3. AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living
  4. Alipay Cashier
  5. Lalamove India - Delivery App
  6. Drive with Lalamove India
  7. Snack Video
  8. CamCard - Business Card Reader
  9. CamCard - BCR (Western)
  10. Soul- Follow the soul to find you
  11. Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat
  12. Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles
  13. We Date-Dating App
  14. Free dating app- Singol, start your date!
  15. Adore App
  16. TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App
  17. TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App
  18. ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles
  19. DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online
  20. AsianDate: find Asian singles
  21. FlirtWish: chat with singles
  22. Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat
  23. Tubit: Live Streams
  24. We Work China
  25. First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online
  26. Rela - Lesbian Social Network
  27. Cashier Wallet
  28. MangoTV
  29. MGTV- HunanTV official TV APP
  30. WeTV - TV version
  31. WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More
  32. WeTV Lite
  33. Lucky Live- Live Video Streaming App
  34. Taobao Live
  35. DingTalk
  36. Identity V
  37. Isoland 2: Ashes of Time
  38. BoxStar (Early Access)
  39. Heroes Evolved
  40. Happy Fish
  41. Jellipop Match- Decorate your dream island！
  42. Munchkin Match: magic home building
  43. Conquista Online II

