BREAKING: Govt blocks 43 Chinese mobile apps in India

The government has blocked at least 43 mobile apps for access in India. The action, under section 69A of the Information Technology Act, has been taken based on the inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities prejudicial to India's soverignty, integrity, defence, security and public order, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said in a statement Tuesday.

The government, in July 2020, had banned several Chinese apps amid tensions at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. The apps were engaged in activities that were prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and defence of India, the government had said.

43 MOBILE APPS BANNED IN INDIA: FULL LIST

AliSuppliers Mobile App Alibaba Workbench AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living Alipay Cashier Lalamove India - Delivery App Drive with Lalamove India Snack Video CamCard - Business Card Reader CamCard - BCR (Western) Soul- Follow the soul to find you Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles We Date-Dating App Free dating app- Singol, start your date! Adore App TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online AsianDate: find Asian singles FlirtWish: chat with singles Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat Tubit: Live Streams We Work China First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online Rela - Lesbian Social Network Cashier Wallet MangoTV MGTV- HunanTV official TV APP WeTV - TV version WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More WeTV Lite Lucky Live- Live Video Streaming App Taobao Live DingTalk Identity V Isoland 2: Ashes of Time BoxStar (Early Access) Heroes Evolved Happy Fish Jellipop Match- Decorate your dream island！ Munchkin Match: magic home building Conquista Online II

