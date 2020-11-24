Complete list of 267 Chinese apps banned in India: PUBG Mobile, TikTok, AliExpress and more

Image Source : PIXABAY Here's a complete list of Chinese apps that have been banned in India.

Indian Government has just announced a ban on 43 Chinese apps in India. The apps will soon be removed from Google Play Store as well as Apple App Store. So far, the government has banned a total of 267 apps including PUBG Mobile, TikTok, Weibo, WeChat, AliExpress and more.

In order to justify the recent ban, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said in a press statement, "Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued the order for blocking the access of these apps by users in India based on the comprehensive reports received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs."

Now, we have collaborated a complete list of apps that have been made unavailable to the Indian users.

List of Chinese apps banned in India:

TikTok Shareit Kwai UC Browser Baidu map Shein Clash of Kings DU battery saver Helo Likee YouCam makeup Mi Community CM Browers Virus Cleaner APUS Browser ROMWE Club Factory Newsdog Beutry Plus WeChat UC News QQ Mail Weibo Xender QQ Music QQ Newsfeed Bigo Live SelfieCity Mail Master Parallel Space Mi Video Call–Xiaomi WeSync ES File Explorer Viva Video–QU Video Inc Meitu Vigo Video APUS Launcher Pro- Theme, Live Wallpapers, Smart APUS Launcher -Theme, Call Show, Wallpaper, HideApps APUS Security -Antivirus, Phone security, Cleaner APUS Turbo Cleaner 2020- Junk Cleaner, Anti-Virus APUS Flashlight-Free & Bright Cut Cut – Cut Out & Photo Background Editor Baidu Baidu Express Edition FaceU - Inspire your Beauty ShareSave by Xiaomi: Latest gadgets, amazing deals CamCard - Business Card Reader CamCard Business CamCard for Salesforce CamOCR InNote VooV Meeting - Tencent Video Conferencing Super Clean - Master of Cleaner, Phone Booster WeChat reading Government WeChat Small Q brush Tencent Weiyun Pitu WeChat Work Cyber Hunter Cyber Hunter Lite Knives Out-No rules, just fight! Super Mecha Champions LifeAfter Dawn of Isles Ludo World-Ludo Superstar Chess Rush PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik PUBG MOBILE LITE Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade Art of Conquest: Dark Horizon Dank Tanks Warpath Game of Sultans Gallery Vault - Hide Pictures And Videos Smart AppLock (App Protect) Message Lock (SMS Lock)-Gallery Vault Developer Team Hide App-Hide Application Icon AppLock AppLock Lite Dual Space - Multiple Accounts & App Cloner ZAKZAK Pro - Live chat & video chat online ZAKZAK LIVE: live-streaming & video chat app Music - Mp3 Player Music Player - Audio Player & 10 Bands Equalizer HD Camera Selfie Beauty Camera Cleaner - Phone Booster Web Browser & Fast Explorer Video Player All Format for Android Photo Gallery HD & Editor Photo Gallery & Album Music Player - Bass Booster - Free Download HD Camera - Beauty Cam with Filters & Panorama HD Camera Pro & Selfie Camera Music Player - MP3 Player & 10 Bands Equalizer Gallery HD Web Browser - Fast, Privacy & Light Web Explorer Web Browser - Secure Explorer Music player - Audio Player Video Player - All Format HD Video Player Lamour Love All Over The World Amour- video chat & call all over the world. MV Master - Make Your Status Video & Community MV Master - Best Video Maker & Photo Video Editor APUS Message Center-Intelligent management LivU Meet new people & Video chat with strangers Carrom Friends : Carrom Board & Pool Game- Ludo All Star- Play Online Ludo Game & Board Games Bike Racing : Moto Traffic Rider Bike Racing Games Rangers Of Oblivion : Online Action MMO RPG Game Z Camera - Photo Editor, Beauty Selfie, Collage GO SMS Pro - Messenger, Free Themes, Emoji U-Dictionary: Oxford Dictionary Free Now Translate Ulike - Define your selfie in trendy style Tantan - Date For Real MICO Chat: New Friends Banaen aur Live Chat karen Kitty Live - Live Streaming & Video Live Chat Malay Social Dating App to Date & Meet Singles Alipay AlipayHK Mobile Taobao Youku Road of Kings- Endless Glory Sina News Netease News Penguin FM Murderous Pursuits Tencent Watchlist (Tencent Technology Learn Chinese AI-Super Chinese HUYA LIVE – Game Live Stream Little Q Album Fighting Landlords - Free and happy Fighting Landlords Hi Meitu Mobile Legends: Pocket VPN for TikTok VPN for TikTok Penguin E-sports Live assistant Buy Cars-offer everything you need, special offers and low prices iPick Beauty Camera Plus - Sweet Camera & Face Selfie Parallel Space Lite - Dual App "Chief Almighty: First Thunder BC MARVEL Super War NetEase Games AFK Arena Creative Destruction NetEase Games Crusaders of Light NetEase Games Mafia City Yotta Games Onmyoji NetEase Games Ride Out Heroes NetEase Games Yimeng Jianghu-Chu Liuxiang has been fully upgraded Legend: Rising Empire NetEase Games Arena of Valor: 5v5 Arena Games Soul Hunters Rules of Survival New Video Status DU Recorder Vault- Hide Cache Cleaner-DU App studio DU Cleaner DU Browser Hago Play With New Friends Cam Scanner Clean Master– Cheetah Mobile Wonder Camera Photo wonder We Meet Sweet Selfie Baidu Translate Vmate QQ International QQ Security Center QQ Launcher U Video V fly Status Video Mobile Legends DU Privacy AliSuppliers Mobile App Alibaba Workbench AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living Alipay Cashier Lalamove India - Delivery App Drive with Lalamove India Snack Video CamCard - Business Card Reader CamCard - BCR (Western) Soul- Follow the soul to find you Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles We Date-Dating App Free dating app- Singol, start your date! Adore App TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online AsianDate: find Asian singles FlirtWish: chat with singles Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat Tubit: Live Streams We Work China First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online Rela - Lesbian Social Network Cashier Wallet MangoTV MGTV- HunanTV official TV APP WeTV - TV version WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More WeTV Lite Lucky Live- Live Video Streaming App Taobao Live DingTalk Identity V Isoland 2: Ashes of Time BoxStar (Early Access) Heroes Evolved Happy Fish Jellipop Match- Decorate your dream island！ Munchkin Match: magic home building Conquista Online II

Even though the government has banned 267 apps in India, the list above only includes 219 of them. This is because the government did not share the 47 clone versions of 59 apps that it banned earlier.

