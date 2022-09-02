Saturday, September 03, 2022
     
  2. English News
  3. India
  Blow to Nitish Kumar as 5 of 7 JD(U) MLAs join BJP in Manipur

Blow to Nitish Kumar as 5 of 7 JD(U) MLAs join BJP in Manipur

JD(U) MLAs join BJP in Manipur: The statement issued by Manipur Assembly Secretary K Meghajit Singh said that the Speaker was pleased to accept the merger of five JD(U) MLAs with the BJP under the tenth schedule of the Constitution.

Abhro Banerjee Edited By: Abhro Banerjee @AbhroBanerjee1 New Delhi Updated on: September 03, 2022 0:15 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
Image Source : FILE Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Blow to Nitish Kumar: In a setback for Nitish Kumar, five out of seven JD(U) MLAs joined the ruling BJP in Manipur on Friday, a statement said.

The statement issued by Manipur Assembly Secretary K Meghajit Singh said that the Speaker was pleased to accept the merger of five JD(U) MLAs with the BJP under the tenth schedule of the Constitution.

The JD(U) had won six of the 38 constituencies it had contested in the assembly elections held in March this year.

The JD(U) MLAs who joined the BJP are Kh Joykishan, N Sanate, Md Achab Uddin, former DGP L M Khaute and Thangjam Arunkumar.

Khaute and Arunkumar had previously sought to contest the assembly polls on BJP tickets but joined the JD(U) after being denied candidature by the saffron party.

