BJP prepares its first list for Lok Sabha elections 2024. Who is contesting from where? | DETAILS HERE

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda and others during the BJPs Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting to finalise the first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls

The BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) members, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, held deliberations to finalise the first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls expected to be held in April-May. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda and Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh were among those who attended the meeting as the ruling party looks to name its candidates for a sizeable number of the 543 Lok Sabha seats before the Election Commission (EC) announces the poll schedule.

Leaders from various states, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Gujarat's Bhupendra Patel, Madhya Pradesh's Mohan Yadav, Chhattisgarh's Vishnu Deo Sai, Uttarakhand's Pushkar Singh Dhami and Goa's Pramod Sawant, were among those who arrived at the BJP headquarters for the meeting.

If sources are to be believed, the first list of Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha candidates has been prepared. Annapurna Devi Koderma, Arjun Munda, Nishikant Dubey Godda and Sunil Kumar Chatra can contest the Lok Sabha elections in Jharkhand. Whereas in Uttarakhand, Ajay Tamta from Almora, Mala Rajyalakshmi Shah from Tehri Garhwal and Ajay Bhatt can contest the Lok Sabha elections from Nainital Udham Singh Nagar. It is believed that these names are certain to be approved.

Who will be candidates in Delhi, Bengal and Haryana?

As per sources, Manoj Tiwari can contest elections from North East Delhi, Parvesh Verma from West Delhi, Ramesh Bidhuri from West Delhi. Whereas on 8 seats of Bengal, Lautek Chatterjee from Hooghly, Subhash Sarkar from Bankura seat, Sukant Majumdar from Balurghat, Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh from Asansol, SS Ahluwalia from Vardhaman, Dilip Ghosh from Medinipur, Shantanu Thakur from Bangaon, Nishith Pramanik from Cooch Behar. Can be landed in. In Haryana also, candidates for 4 seats are considered final. According to sources, BJP can field Gav Inderjit Singh from Gurugram, Suneet Duggal from Sirsa, Dharambir Singh from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh and Krishnapal Gujjar from Faridabad.

Candidates are decided in Gujarat, Rajasthan and UP

Sources said that according to the first list of BJP, Amit Shah from Gandhinagar, Gujarat, CR Patil from Navsari, Mansukh Mandaviya from Bhavnagar can contest the elections. However, it is not decided from which seat Purushottam Rupala will contest. According to sources, candidates are considered finalized for 7 out of 25 seats in Rajasthan. Here Gajendra Singh Shekhawat from Jodhpur, Arjun Ram Meghwal from Bikaner, Kailash Chaudhary from Barmer, Om Birla from Kota, CP Joshi from Chittorgarh, Rahul Kaswan from Churu and Dushyant Singh from Jhalawar-Baran can contest elections. Whereas PM Narendra Modi from Varanasi seat of UP, Rajnath Singh from Lucknow, Ravi Kishan from Gorakhpur, Harish Dwivedi from Basti, Kamlesh Paswan from Bansgaon, Ajay Mishra Teni from Kheri, SPS Baghel from Agra, Rajkumar Chahar from Fatehpur Sikri, Sanjeev from Muzaffarnagar. Smriti Irani from Baliyan, Amethi, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti from Fatehpur and Subrata Pathak from Kannauj can contest elections.