BJP Central Election Committee meeting likely be held on August 27

The meeting of the Bhartiya Janta Party Central Election Committee may be held on August 27. According to sources, C and D category seats will be discussed in the meeting. Seats and candidates from Rajasthan and Telangana can be discussed, sources have revealed. BJP's list of 19 to 25 names of Rajasthan can be released very soon.

It is important to mention that BJP recently, released the first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. There are assembly elections in both these states this year, in such a situation BJP is very active and is engaged in preparations. BJP had announced the names of 39 candidates in Madhya Pradesh and 21 in Chhattisgarh.

The BJP is working hard for the Chhattisgarh elections because the BJP was defeated in the Chhattisgarh assembly elections held in the year 2018. In this state, BJP could get only 15 seats, while Congress formed the government by winning 68 seats. In such a situation, there is a churning going on in the BJP that what strategy can be made for the seats where the party is weak.

