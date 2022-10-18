Tuesday, October 18, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Bilkis Bano case: SC to hear pleas against release of 11 convicts on November 29 Gujarat govt

Bilkis Bano case: SC to hear pleas against release of 11 convicts on November 29 Gujarat govt

Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five-month pregnant when she was gang-raped while fleeing the riots that broke out after the Godhra train burning incident. Her three-year-old daughter was among the seven family members killed.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Updated on: October 18, 2022 13:22 IST
Bilkis Bano case
Image Source : PTI The Gujarat government on Monday had told the apex court that petitioners challenging the remission are nothing but an "interloper" and a "busybody".

Bilkis Bano case: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will hear on November 29 the pleas challenging the remission of sentence and release of 11 convicts in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gang-rape case and murder of her seven family members during the Gujarat riots.

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C T Ravikumar directed that the reply filed by the Gujarat government be made available to all parties.

The petitioners have been given time to file their reply to the affidavit filed by the Gujarat government. "A counter has been filed by the Gujarat government. Let counter affidavit be made available to all counsels," the bench said.

 

The Gujarat government on Monday had told the apex court that petitioners challenging the remission are nothing but an "interloper" and a "busybody".

It also said that since the investigation in the case was carried out by the CBI, it had obtained "suitable orders" for grant of remission of the convicts from the Centre.

Related Stories
Rectify 'horrendously wrong decision' of remission in Bilkis Bano case: 134 ex-bureaucrats to CJI

Rectify 'horrendously wrong decision' of remission in Bilkis Bano case: 134 ex-bureaucrats to CJI

Bilkis Bano case: Social activists plan 180-km march to protest release of 11 convicts

Bilkis Bano case: Social activists plan 180-km march to protest release of 11 convicts

'Good behaviour, Centre's approval': Gujarat govt to SC on Bilkis Bano case convicts release

'Good behaviour, Centre's approval': Gujarat govt to SC on Bilkis Bano case convicts release

Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five-month pregnant when she was gang-raped while fleeing the riots that broke out after the Godhra train burning incident. Her three-year-old daughter was among the seven family members killed.

The 11 men convicted in the case walked out free from the Godhra sub-jail on August 15 after the Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy. They had completed more than 15 years in jail.

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News