Bihar: BJP constitutes 4-member committee to probe use of police force during Patna protest march

BJP panel: A day after a BJP leader was killed in the lathi-charge incident that took place in Patna, the party on Friday (July 14) constituted a four-member committee to probe the police’s alleged use of brutal force on its leaders during a protest march against the posting of teachers.

The BJP, yesterday, alleged that one of its leaders, identified as Vijay Singh, was killed while several others were injured in the police lathi charge.

Several other leaders in Patna, who were marching towards the Bihar Assembly to protest against the Bihar government over the posting of teachers in the state, were lathi-charged on Thursday. The security personnel also used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the protesting workers.

Former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das will be the convenor of the probe committee. The other leaders who are a part of the committee include Vishnu Dayal Ram, Manoj Tiwari and Sunita Duggal, the party said in a statement.

Stating that BJP national president JP Nadda has strongly condemned the police action and the Nitish Kumar government’s “dictatorial” mindset, the party said that the committee will visit Patna soon and submit its report to Nadda.

The party had earlier alleged that the death of its Jehanabad district general secretary Vijay Singh, allegedly in the police lathi charge, was a “pre-planned conspiracy” of the state government to prevent the people of the state from seeking justice and demanding their rights.

What did the district administration say?

However, the district administration in Patna claimed that no injury marks were found on the body of the deceased.

The statement claimed that Singh was found unconscious on the roadside in Chhajju Bagh locality from where he was taken to PMCH, the state's largest government hospital.

Nadda on Thursday said that the lathi charge was the result of the state government’s failure.

“The lathi-charge on BJP workers in Patna is the result of the failure and indignation of the state government. The Grand Alliance government is attacking democracy to save the citadel of corruption. To save the person who has been charge-sheeted, the Chief Minister of Bihar has even forgotten his morality,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi said, “Arrested by Bihar police in Patna . Jehanabad dist GS Vijay Kumar Singh died in brutal police lathi charge."

