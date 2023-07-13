What Bihar Police said after BJP worker died in cops' lathicharge on protesting party workers in Patna

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security personnel baton charge BJP supporters

Bihar's capital city Patna witnessed a brutal lathicharge by state police to stop a march held by Bharatiya Janata Party leaders towards the state secretariat on Thursday. One BJP worker died and several got injured in the police action. Fumed with the death of the party worker, top BJP leaders, including party president JP Nadda slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Bihar Police personnel drew criticism after videos went viral on social media showing cops using forces agianst protesing BJP workers. However, a top police officer defended the cops' action saying the march held by party workers was not allowed.

"Permission for a meeting at Gandhi Maidan but there was no permission given to carry out a march, irrespective of that a march was conducted. when Police tried to stop the march, they destroyed barricades, sprinkled chilly power on Policemen and pelted stones. After that Police used water cannons and teargas shells and resorted to lathi charge": Rajeev Mishra, Senior SP, Patna on the showdown between BJP workers and Police earlier today

Nitish has forgotten morality: Nadda

The BJP slammed the Bihar CM over the death of a party leader, saying this will prove to be the "last nail in the coffin" of the mahagathbandhan government in the state.

Who died?

BJP's Jehanabad district general secretary Vijay Singh died while taking part in a "Vidhan Sabha march" organised by the party against the Nitish Kumar government. Party leaders have alleged that Vijay Singh succumbed to injuries he suffered in a "brutal" lathi charge by police.

In a statement, however, the district administration in Patna refuted the charge, saying Vijay Singh, a resident of Jehanabad district, was "found unconscious by the roadside".

Taking to Twitter, BJP president J P Nadda hit out at the Bihar government over the police lathi charge and alleged that the Bihar chief minister has forgotten his morality in order to save his deputy Tejashwi Yadav against whom a chargesheet has been filed by the CBI in a land-for-job scam case.

