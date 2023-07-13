BJP leader killed, several others lathicharged amid protests in Patna

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP workers lathicharged in Patna

A BJP leader was killed as the Patna Police lathicharged those protesting against the Bihar government over the posting of teachers in the state. The deceased has been identified as Vijay Kumar, a BJP worker from Jehanabad.

Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi said the BJP leader was dead during the protest.

Several other leaders in Patna, who were marching towards the Bihar Assembly to protest against the Bihar government over the posting of teachers in the state, were lathicharged on Thursday. The security personnel also used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the protesting workers.

Following the incident, BJP chief JP Nadda said, "The lathi-charge on BJP workers in Patna is a result of the failure and incompetence of the state government." "The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) government is attacking democracy in order to protect the fortress of corruption. The chief minister of Bihar has forgotten his own morality to save the person who is facing charges," Nadda tweeted.