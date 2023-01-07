Saturday, January 07, 2023
     
  4. Bharat Jodo Yatra is not to project Rahul Gandhi as PM candidate for 2024 polls: Jairam Ramesh

Bharat Jodo Yatra is not to project Rahul Gandhi as PM candidate for 2024 polls: Jairam Ramesh

Jairam Ramesh asserted that the 'Kanyakumari to Kashmir' foot march, which is currently passing through Karnal in Haryana, is not an election yatra.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Karnal Updated on: January 07, 2023 15:31 IST
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday said 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' was not an exercise to project Rahul Gandhi as a prime ministerial candidate for the 2024 general elections. He asserted that the 'Kanyakumari to Kashmir' foot march, which is currently passing through Karnal in Haryana, is not an election yatra.

"This Bharat Jodo Yatra is not to project Rahul Gandhi as a prime ministerial candidate. It is an ideological yatra of which the main face is Rahul Gandhi. It is not one individual's yatra," Ramesh, the Congress general secretary in-charge communications, said in response to a question.

 

The senior party leader added that Gandhi has raised three big issues in the Yatra, namely economic inequality, social polarisation and political authoritarianism.

Meanwhile, Olympic medallist boxer Vijender Singh on Saturday joined Rahul Gandhi in the yatra. 

