Vacation on cards? These 3 hotels from Rajasthan have featured on 'Best Hotels In The World' list

Three Indian hotels have featured on the list of 'Best Hotels In The World'. Readers' Choice Awards 2019 UK and USA was recently announced by the Conde Nast Traveller, which also included a category of 'Best Hotels In The World'. On the 3rd position was Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur, which was followed by Rambagh Palace on number 7 and Alila Fort Bishangarh on number 11. Votes and ratings for favourite travel destinations, hotels, spas, airlines and cruise lines came from six lakh readers from across the world.

Taj Lake Palace - Udaipur

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Hotel Taj Lake Palace - Udaipur

The young Prince, Maharana Jagat Singh requested his father, Maharana Sangram Singh II, if he could reside in the pleasure palace Jagmandir with his ladies. The Maharana did not give permission, but taunted his son that if he was so keen to stay in an Island Palace, why doesn't he build one for himself. It is this taunt that led to him building his own pleasure palace on Lake Pichola in the year 1743. The Maharana (ruler) called this palace which he finished building in 1746, Jag Niwas. Jag Niwas is today the majestic and magnificent Taj Lake Palace of Udaipur.

This spectacular palace became world renowned when the James Bond film ‘Octopussy’ was filmed at it. This heritage hotel has 65 luxurious rooms and 18 grand suites. Its location on an island in the midst of a lake affords every room breathtaking views of the neighbouring City Palace, Aravalli Hills, Machla Magra Hills and Jag Mandir.

Rambagh Palace - Jaipur

Image Source : AP PHOTO Rambagh Palace - Jaipur

Originally built in 1835, Rambagh Palace has stepped gracefully through many royal transitions—from the home of the queen’s favourite handmaiden, to royal guesthouse and hunting lodge, and later as the residence of the Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II and his queen, Maharani Gayatri Devi. Today, this jewel in the Taj’s crown offers 78 stunningly restored grand luxury rooms and suites which were the chambers of the former Maharaja.

The palace retains its elaborate splendour, extravagantly decorated with hand-carved marble ‘jalis’ or latticework, sandstone balustrades, cupolas and ‘chattris’ or cenotaphs, and elaborate Mughal Gardens.

Alila Fort Bishangarh - Jaipur

Image Source : ALILA HOTELS / WEBSITE Alila Fort Bishangarh

Perched magnificently upon a granite hill and offering a 360-degree view of Rajasthani landscape, Alila Fort Bishangarh offers complimentary WiFI, a sun terrace with a swimming pool, fitness center and garden. It is located in Manoharpur and other facilities offered are a shared lounge and a bar.

The architectural designs are examples of Rajput and Mughal influences. All units in the resort are fitted with a flat-screen TV. Rooms are complete with a private bathroom equipped with a bath and free toiletries, while selected rooms include a balcony. The units have a wardrobe.

