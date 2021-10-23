On the way to Australia, hidden in lehengas: NCB seizes drugs worth crores in Bengaluru

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV In another operation, based on another tip-off on Saturday, officials of NCB’s Bengaluru Zonal Unit intercepted a car of Andhra Pradesh registration at Devanahalli toll in Bengaluru and apprehended four persons after seizing commercial quantities of MDMA pills, methamphetamine, and methaqualone.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday seized drugs of 3kgs in Bengaluru, and have arrested at least 12 after receiving a tip-off. The drugs were hidden in lehengas and were en-route Australia, agency officials said. According to officials, the drugs found in lehengas were well concealed and stitched to avoid detection by the enforcement agency. The parcel was destined for Australia.

In two days, the NCB busted two major drug rackets.

The NCB, following a tip-off they received, in a swift follow-up action the consignor of the drugs was identified to be at Chennai. NCB Chennai team apprehended the consignor after 2 days of prolonged field surveillance. The consignor had used fake addresses and documents to conceal his identity, the officials added further.

In another operation, based on another tip-off on Saturday, officials of NCB’s Bengaluru Zonal Unit intercepted a car of Andhra Pradesh registration at Devanahalli toll in Bengaluru and apprehended four persons after seizing commercial quantities of MDMA pills, methamphetamine, and methaqualone.

The officials identified that one of them was from Vizag, and the rest three were from Bihar. They were traveling towards Hyderabad from Bengaluru.

During further investigation, the supplier’s premises were identified and a search was conducted which led to the seizure of a small quantity of high-grade ganja. One more person was apprehended from the premises. The syndicate was engaged in procuring a variety of drugs from suppliers in Bengaluru and sold them to various youths, parties, and pubs in Hyderabad.

Commonly known as ecstasy, more than 10 grams of MDMA was seized, said officials. It is commonly abused as a party drug. The side effects of the drug are also very dangerous to the human body. Continued usage can lead to heart problems including heart attack, memory lapses, hallucinations, seizures, etc.

