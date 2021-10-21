Mumbai Drug Bust Case: It's NCB officer Sameer Wankhede vs minister Nawab Malik now

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mumbai Drug Bust Case: It's minister Nawab Malik vs NCB officer Sameer Wankhede now

At a time when Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is still in jail in connection to Mumbai drug bust case, a full-blown war has erupted between Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik.

Training his guns again on Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Thursday claimed the officer was specifically brought in to the agency by the central government after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year. Malik also alleged that Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was implicated in a “fake case” by the NCB.

“After Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, NCB deputed a special officer. CBI was probing the case.Death mystery remained unsolved but NCB's interference began in film industry. Rhea Chakraborty was framed falsely, attempts were made to frame others too,” Malik claimed.

Malik said, "They have a puppet-Wankhede. He raises bogus cases against people. I challenge that Wankhede that he'll lose his job within a year. You came to jail us,people of this nation won't be silent without seeing you behind bars. We have evidence of bogus cases."

"Tell us who your father is, the one who is putting pressure? Nawab Malik isn't going to be scared of anyone's father whatever pressure you may try to put on me. I won't stop until I put you in jail, I'd like to make this clear today," Malik challenged.

Malik also asked, "During Covid, the entire (film) industry was in Maldives... Officer and his family were also there. Sameer Wankhede has to explain about his visit to Dubai & Maldives. We are very clear. All this vasuli (extortion) took place in Maldives and Dubai and I will release those photos."

Wankhede's responds

A visibly irked Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede on Thursday evening responded to the minister's allegations and also said that if required he would take the legal route. On the the allegations of extortion, Wankhede said, "The word 'extortion' is a disgusting term. I did go to Maldives after taking competent authority's permission. I went with my children and family after taking govt's permission. If he calls that extortion, then this is not acceptable. I am a central government employee, so I have to take due permission from my seniors and after that, I will take a legal course."

"My best wishes are with him. I am just a government employee. He is a minister. If we want to put me in jail for serving the country, for working honestly and eliminating drugs menace then I welcome it. Personal attacks being made on us in the past 15 days. Attacks are being made on my deceased mother, sister and retired father. I strongly condemn this," he said.

"I've never been to Dubai, whatever time he's stating that. There are mechanisms to check where a person is. So, it's completely false. I've never been to Dubai with my sister - what he's mentioning during the date and time. So, it's false & completely condemnable. Those are photos from Mumbai. I was in Mumbai. Sacchai ko koi cheez ki aanch nahi. Find out where I was, get data from the airport. Get everything verified through my passport and visa," Wankhede said while referring to Malik's tweet.

NCB rallies behind its officer

Backing Wankhede claims, agency's DDG Ashok Mutha Jain said, "After joining NCB, there was no application from him (Sameer Wankhede) for going to Dubai. He sought permission for going to Maldives with his family."

The NCB in this regard also released a press note with the factual position on certain information on social media regarding Sameer Wankhede. "Certain incorrect information has been shared in social media regarding Sameer Wankhede, lRS, Zonal Director, Mumbai Zonal Unit of NCB," reads the press note.

It also said, "Sameer Wankhede, IRS joined NCB on loan basis on 31.08.2020 and after this, he has not submitted any application for Ex-lndia leave to Dubai. As per the approval of Competent Authority, the officer has availed Ex-lndia leave along with his family to Maldives."

Wankhede had supervised a raid on a cruise liner off the Mumbai coast earlier this month that led to the alleged recovery of drugs, following which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and some other people were arrested by the NCB.

Malik has repeatedly claimed the case related to the alleged recovery of banned drugs from the ship was "fake" and arrests were made just on the basis of WhatsApp chats.

The NCP leader's son-in-law Sameer Khan was also arrested b in a drugs case in January this year and he was granted bail last month.

Notably, NCP president Sharad Pawar last week had lashed out at the Centre, accusing it of using the NCB, the Enforcement Directorate, the CBI and the Income Tax Department to target the opposition parties.

