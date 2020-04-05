Image Source : AP Dubai-returned couple test COVID-19 positive in Bengaluru

A couple, who returned to the city from Dubai in the UAE two weeks ago, tested positive for coronavirus, taking the number of such cases to 146 in Karnataka, an official said on Sunday. "The couple -- husband, 68, and wife, 62 -- with a travel history returned from Dubai on March 22, and tested positive for the virus," said the official in a statement here.

The duo was quarantined in Akash hospital at Devanahalli on the city's northern outskirts and near the international airport on landing.

"The couple was kept in isolation at the hospital, it remained asymptomatic till Saturday but displayed the Covid-19 symptoms on Sunday", added the official.

