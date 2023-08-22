Chanting slogans of 'Jai Ganga Maiyya, Jai Narmada Maiyya' shame for party leaders: Cong leader Aziz Qureshi

Follow us on Image Source : X/@PANKAJC4BJP Congress leader Aziz Qureshi

Senior Congress leader Aziz Qureshi has stirred up a controversy by making controversial remarks, saying it was a matter of great shame that party leaders chanted slogans like 'Jai Ganga Maiya' and 'Jai Narmada Maiya'. In addition, he also raised questions on some party leaders talking about religious tours and feeling proud of being "proud Hindus".

Speaking at an event in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, the Congress leader also controversially said that the loss of one or two crore Muslims from a total population of 22 crores would not be an issue. “When the water surpasses its threshold, Muslims won’t remain passive observers," he said. BJP spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi posted the video of Qureshi's speech on X (formerly Twitter).

Qureshi slams Congress leaders

Qureshi also stressed that it was disgraceful for Congress officials to have Hindu god idols placed in party offices. "Some of the members of Congress carry out Hindutva rallies. They raise slogans of Jai Ganga Maiya... Jai Narmada Maiya... It is a matter of great shame. They are installing idols of Hindu Gods in party offices. What could be a greater shame than this?" Qureshi said.

Speaking about Muslims in the country, Qureshi said that political parties in the country, including Congress, should comprehend that the community were not their "slaves." "Why should Muslims vote for you? You don't provide jobs. You don't take them in the police, Army or Navy. Then why should Muslims vote for you?" he asked.

'I have no fear...': Qureshi

Meanwhile, Quresi did not show any remorse for his controversial statements, saying he has no fear of being removed from the party. "I have no fear. Remove me from the party. Today, Nehru's heirs and Congress people take out religious processions, say 'Jai Ganga Maiya', and say proudly that they are Hindus. They install idols in the Congress office, it's about drowning," he remarked.

Who is Aziz Qureshi?

Qureshi has previously served as the 15th Governor of Mizoram from January to March 2015. In addition, he also served as the Governor of Uttarakhand from 2012 to 2015 and was also appointed Governor of Uttar Pradesh (additional charge) for a month in 2014. Later, he was appointed chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Urdu Academy in January 2020 by the Government of Madhya Pradesh. In 1973, he served as a Cabinet Minister in Madhya Pradesh and later in 1984, he was elected to Lok Sabha from Satna (Madhya Pradesh) constituency for a term until 1989.

