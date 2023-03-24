Pro-Khalistan protest: Delhi Police files case over attack on Indian High Commission in London

Follow us on Image Source : AP The case has been registered under appropriate sections of IPC, UAPA and PDPP Act.

New Delhi: Delhi Police registered a case in connection with the Pro-Khalistani protest in front of the Indian High Commission in London on March 19. According to the Delhi police, the case was registered by the special cell under the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act as it involves unlawful activities carried out by certain people holding Indian nationality abroad. The case has been registered after the Ministry of Home Affairs asked Delhi Police to take appropriate legal action over the incident at the Indian High Commission on March 19.

"Special cell has started the investigation of the incident as it involves unlawful activities carried out by certain persons holding Indian nationality abroad," Delhi police.

Last Sunday, the tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission in London was grabbed at by a group of protesters waving separatist Khalistani flags and chanting pro-Khalistani slogans, leading to an arrest related to the violent disorder. The UK government will take the security of the Indian High Commission here "seriously", top British officials have said as they condemned as "disgraceful" and "completely unacceptable" the vandalism at the mission. The banned terrorist organisation, Sikhs For Justice, is conducting a so-called "Referendum 2020" amid a crackdown on pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh in Punjab.

Security enhanced outside Indian High Commission in London

Earlier on Thursday, security was enhanced outside the Indian High Commission in London hours after additional barricades were removed in front of the British embassy in New Delhi. Police removed barricades "that created hurdles" for commuters outside the High Commission, however, the security of the British diplomatic mission remained intact.

In a video tweeted by news agency ANI, a large number of London Metropolitan Police personnel were seen patrolling towards the Indian Mission, days after pro-Khalistan protesters tried to vandalise the tricolour.

After the security was enhanced at the Indian High Commission in London, a giant tricolour was also put up by the Indian High Commission team atop the India House building.

India condemns acts by pro-Khalistanis

India had already condemned acts by pro-Khalistanis and asked the British authorities to strictly act against those involved in the vandalism. On Sunday, the British Deputy High Commissioner was summoned by the Centre, demanding an explanation over the complete absence of security after pro-Khalistan activists pulled down the Tricolour at the Indian High Commission in London.

The British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis described the incident as "disgraceful" and "totally unacceptable".

The Indian High Commission in London has also been working to counter disinformation circulating around developments in Punjab, related to enforcement action against the pro-Khalistani leader and 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh. "Let me assure all our friends here in the UK, especially brothers and sisters with relatives in Punjab, that there is no truth to the sensationalist lies being circulated on social media," Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami said in a video posted on Twitter.

"The situation in your ancestral homeland is not what is being reported. The elected chief minister of the state and the local police authorities have put out detailed information, including interviews on television, please watch these. Do not believe the small handful of people putting out fiction and disinformation," he said.

