Assam announces new lockdown relaxation guidelines for Kamrup metro | Check what's allowed and what's not

Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna on Saturday issued guidelines on relaxations in lockdown in Kamrup Metropolitan district. The guidelines will come into from 7 pm of July 19 and remain in force till 7 pm of August 2. According to the latest guidelines, all shops and business establishments are allowed to operate on one side of any street on any given day alternatively between Monday and Friday from 7 am to 5 pm. Courier, e-commerce, all industrial and construction activities have also been allowed to operate.

Check new rules and restrictions that will come into effect from July 20 onwards:

Private vehicles, both four and two wheelers are strictly barred from coming on to street except for medical emergency and official duty

Cab aggregators, auto-rickshaws and manual rickshaws (except e-rickshaws) are allowed to operate with only two passengers. The operator will have to carry negative test report for COVID19. Operator is responsible for sanitizing vehicle after every trip.

Goods carrying vehicles are allowed on all days.

Street and footpath vending of any sort is not allowed, and all designated GMC markets shall remain closed.

Shopkeepers will be allowed to operate only with 50 percent employees, and all employees, including owner testing negative for COVID19 and with strict compliance of all COVID19 protocols issued by Health Department.

All shops and business establishments are allowed to operate on one side of any street on any given day and the on the opposite side on alternate days between 7 am to 5 pm from Monday and Friday.

Vegetables, fish and meat whole-sellers are allowed to operate from Monday to Friday between 7 am and 5 pm.

Home delivery of vegetables, meat and fish is allowed from Monday to Saturday between 7 am and 5 pm.

Restaurants and other hospitality services are allowed to function from Monday to Friday during non-curfew hours, only on take away basis, including online home delivery of cooked food businesses;

Courier and e-commerce activities are allowed from Monday to Friday between 7 am and 5 pm.

All construction activities, including transportation of materials are allowed, subject to workforce remaining inside the construction sites and owner/ builder responsible for testing for COVID and maintenance of all COVID protocols.

Pharmacies are allowed to operate on all days. Pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and medicine whole-sellers are allowed on both sides of street from Monday to Friday.

Animal food, veterinary medicine and other livestock related activities are allowed on all days.

Pan, guthkha and cigarette shops are not allowed to open.

Technical services such as plumber, electrician, carpenter, AC and other electrical and electronic equipment repairing is allowed from Monday to Friday during non-curfew hours.

All Central and State Government offices including Banks, Insurance Companies, NBFCs, GTAC and private offices shall operate with 30 per cent of all workforces.

Testing for COVID and maintenance of COVID protocols shall be the responsibility of the head of the office. Offices are allowed to operate without street side restrictions; All warehouses are allowed to operate from Monday to Friday between 7 am and 5 pm with workforce remaining inside the campus and management will be responsible for testing and maintenance of protocols for COVID19.

Telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting and cable services, IT and IT enabled services to continue.

Power generation, transmission and distribution units and services shall continue with persons with specifically assigned duties being allowed to come out.

Malls, cinema halls, gymnasiums, yoga centres and all places of public gathering shall remain closed.

