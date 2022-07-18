Arvind Kejriwal cites 'political reason' behind delay in PM Modi's approval for Singapore visit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Not criminal, political reason behind delay in nod for Singapore visit: Kejriwal

Highlights Kejriwal said he was specially invited to the World Cities Summit in Singapore

In Singapore, he would present the Delhi Model before world leaders and bring laurels to India

Kejriwal had on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his approval for the visit

Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said he was not a criminal and stressed there appears to be a "political reason" behind the delay in granting him permission to visit Singapore for a summit. The Delhi chief minister's statement came after he wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking permission to visit World Cities Summit in Singapore.

Kejriwal said he was specially invited to the World Cities Summit in Singapore by the government of the country, where he would present the Delhi Model before world leaders and bring laurels to India.

Miffed over the pending clearance from the Centre for the visit, Kejriwal on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he has been waiting for permission for over a month.

"I am not a criminal, I am a chief minister and a free citizen of the country. There was no legal basis to stop me from visiting Singapore so there appears to be a political reason behind this," he said.

High Commissioner of Singapore Simon Wong had in June invited Kejriwal to World Cities Summit to be held in the first week of August. The Delhi chief minister has been asked to attend a programme on the first day.

The chief minister said he usually does not go on foreign visits but intended to go to the Singapore summit as it concerned the progress of the country.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read | Kejriwal urges Delhiites to get Covid precaution dose, says 'will set up vaccination in schools

Latest India News