Kejriwal invokes Shah Rukh Khan's THIS Jawan dialogue to highlight AAP's poll agenda

AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal invoked dialogue from Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's latest movie 'Jawan' to praise his party's electoral policy to seek votes on education and health care.

"In the movie 'Jawan', Shah Rukh Khan says votes should not be given on the basis of religion and caste, instead ask them if they would give good education & medical care...Only AAP asks for votes on the promise of providing education to their children..," said Kejriwal who was in Amritsar to inaugurate a government school.

"Today I am making another promise to the people of Punjab. CM Bhagwant Mann ji and minister Harjot Singh Bainss ji have a complete plan, the government will repair and renovate all the 20,000 government schools of Punjab. Before our government was formed in 2017, the government schools in Punjab had 58% class 10th and 68% class 12th results! but after the formation of our government, this year the results of class 10th in government schools here have been 98% and the results of class 12th have been 92%. I congratulate Mann Saheb for this change," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal inaugurates 'School of Eminence' in Amritsar

Kejriwal, along with Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann inaugurated a government school in Amritsar.

This will be the first 'School of Eminence' in Punjab and will play a key role in providing quality education to the children of the state, an official statement said, adding more such schools will be opened in the state soon. Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said the schools will be a harbinger of a bright future for the students.

He said the AAP had promised to the people of Punjab that government schools would be no less than the private ones.

"We had given a guarantee that government schools will be made the best. These 'Schools of Eminence' will bring revolution in education," Bains said.

The 'School of Eminence' has smart classrooms, modern infrastructure and labs, and playgrounds having facilities for various sports, the statement said.

The AAP government plans to have 116 such schools across Punjab and develop them as centres of excellence for the students of Classes 9 to 12.

Kejriwal, who is on a three-day visit to Punjab, will address a public gathering in Amritsar later in the day along with Mann.

Kejriwal and Mann will also hold meetings with entrepreneurs in Amritsar and Jalandhar on Thursday during which issues being faced by them, including policy-related matters, will be discussed.

(With agencies inputs)

