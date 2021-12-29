Follow us on Image Source : ANI Cast one crore votes to BJP and we will...: Andhra Pradesh party president doles out poll promise

With election comes the season of 'unrealistic' promises. One just promise has been made by Andhra Pradesh BJP president. Somu Veerraju has promised voters that if 1 crore votes are cast for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) then liquor will be provided for just Rs 70. He didn't stop at that and went on to promise that if they have surplus revenue, then liquor will be given at just Rs 50.

In a public meeting, Veeraju lashed out at Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress government and opposition Telugu Desam Party, Veerraju said the political forces in the state failed to develop the state despite the abundant resources and long sea coast it has.

"Cast one crore votes to Bharatiya Janata Party...we will provide liquor for just Rs 70. If we have more revenue left, then, will provide liquor for just Rs 50," Veerraju said in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Referring to some of the state government Direct Benefit Transfer schemes, the BJP leader said on an average a person consumes liquor for about Rs 12000 per month and Jagan Mohan Reddy is collecting all that amount and giving it back in the name of a scheme.

