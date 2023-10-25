Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Andhra Pradesh: Two dead, 40 injured at Banni festival in Kurnool district

Andhra Pradesh: Two persons died and around 40 people suffered injuries at Devaragattu village in Kurnool district during the Banni festival, a police official said today (October 25).

The two died after they fell from the branch of a tree while trying to escape a flaming torch that was thrown in their direction, the official said about the festival held in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Two persons died after somebody unintentionally threw a flaming torch towards the tree and they fell trying to escape it," Kurnool Superintendent of Police (SP) G Krishnakanth told media.

Several people had climbed on to tree branches to get a better view of the festivities, he said.

Also, during the stick fight that is part of the festivities, over 40 people were injured, the police official added. Meanwhile, another person died due to natural causes, the police official said, adding that he was from Karnataka.

The festival is usually observed at midnight each year.

Know more about Banni festival:

The stick-fight is organised every year as part of the Dussehra/Dasara celebrations at Mala Malleswara Swamy Temple located on a hillock. Like in the past, the villagers defied the police orders to organise the fight, which they claim to be part of their tradition.

As part of the annual celebrations, people from different villages divide into two groups to fight with sticks to secure the idols of the deities Mallamma and Malleswara Swamy after their ceremonial wedding at midnight. This year’s event saw more enthusiasm among the participants. The preventive measures taken by the police to stop the fight had no impact.

Every year, people of villages around the temple divide into two groups and fight with sticks to take control of the idols.

Villagers from Nerani, Nerani Tanda and Kothapeta villages fight with devotees of Arikera, Aluru, Suluvai, Ellarthi, Nidravatti and Bilehall villages. They mercilessly attack each other with sticks and in the fight many receive grievous injuries. However, devotees consider these injuries as a good omen.

Attempts by authorities to dissuade villagers from organizing the fight have not yielded results. Every year, the police deploy forces to prevent the fight but the villagers defy the orders and organise the fight.

Villagers believe that Lord Shiva took the form of Bhairava and clobbered two demons, Mani and Mallasura, with sticks. The villagers enact the scene on Vijayadashami day. Group of villagers from the demon's side try to snatch the idols from the rival group, called god’s team. They fight with sticks to take control of the idols.

Thousands of people from various parts of Kurnool and surrounding districts and neighbouring states like Telangana and Karnataka gather at the village to watch the traditional fight.

