Andhra: COVID-19 active cases fall to 803 as tally touches 2,205

Andhra: COVID-19 active cases fall to 803

Fears of a covid resurgence in Andhra Pradesh took the backseat with just 48 new cases reported on Saturday morning. A day earlier, the state's tally had hit 102 cases, triggering worries of renewed upsurge in COVID-19 cases. However, with the majority of the new cases, on Saturday, traced to people with a travel history to the Koyambedu market, in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh appears to be slowly gaining control over the situation.

The state nodal officer reported that 48 positive cases were detected out of the 9,628 samples tested in the 24 hours ending 10 a.m., on Saturday. While none of the positive cases were traced back to migrants returning to their homes in Andhra Pradesh, 31 of these cases were found to have travel history to the Koymabedu market in Tamil Nadu.

For the first time in many weeks, not even one district reported COVID-19 cases in double digits. Three districts, Kurnool, Guntur, and Nellore, reported the highest single-day tally of 9 cases each. Chittoor, Krishna, and Visakhapatnam districts reported 8, 7, and 4 case respectively, while Kadapa, and West Godavari districts reported 1 case each. In all, of the state's 13 districts, 5 districts did not report a single case on Saturday.

Incidentally, all the 9 cases detected in Kurnool, and Nellore respectively, have a travel history to Koyambedu, while 8 of the 9 cases in Chittoor were also found to have a similar link. Similar links were found in 2 cases belonging to Visakhapatnam, and 1 case each in Guntur, West Godavari and Kadapa respectively.

Kurnool district's overall tally touched 608 cases on Saturday, while the district has an active count of 199 cases, following the discharge of 390 persons. Guntur and Krishna districts with cumulative tallies of 413 and 367 cases respectively, rank behind Kurnool.

With no deaths reported during the past 24 hours, the state's death toll remained 48 on Saturday morning. A total of 101 persons were cured and discharged by Saturday, the overall tally of discharged persons in Andhra Pradesh stands at 1,352.

At the state level, the cumulative tally rose to 2,025 cases on Saturday. Meanwhile, the active cases tally is constantly on the decline and further fell to 803 from the previous day's overall tally of 853 cases.

Of the active cases, 150 pertain to people returning from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, and Karnataka. The majority (101) are from Maharashtra, while 26 persons have returned from Gujarat, 11 persons from Rajasthan, 10 persons from Odisha, and 1 person each from Karnataka, and West Bengal.

