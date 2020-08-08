Death toll in Air IndiaExpress flight accident at Kozhikode airport rises to 19

Image Source : PTI Kozhikode: Rescue operation underway after an Air India Express flight with passengers on board en route from Dubai skidded off the runway while landing, at Karippur in Kozhikode, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.

The death toll in Air IndiaExpress flight accident in Kozhikode has gone up to 19, including the pilot of the flight. The plane, with 190 passengers and crew on board overshot the runway and fell into a valley, breaking into two portions, on Friday evening. Commenting on the casualties, Malappuram District Collector K Gopalakrishnan said 110 people were admitted to hospitals in Kozhikode and 80 to hospitals in Malappuram.

The accident occurred at 7:45 PM while the pilot was attempting to land the B737 Air India Express from Dubai at the tabletop runway of the Karipur International Airport.

"The plane went into the valley and broke in two portions. There were a total of 190 passengers including the crew. It comprises 174 adults, 10 infants and six crew members. The rescue operations were over within one-and-a-half hours. All the valuables and packages have been taken into custody," Gopalakrishnan told reporters at the Airport.

The district collector also said that 110 people were admitted to seven hospitals in Kozhikode and 11 among them are dead.

"Remaining are under treatment and their condition are at different stages. Among the 80 people admitted to Malappuram hospitals, we have received information about six deaths there. Some of the patients are critical," the collector said.

The collector also said two passengers, who got trapped at the tail portion of the aircraft, were rescued with great difficulty.

Riyas, one of the passengers, who was rescued, said the flight went around the airport twice before attempting to land.

"I was in the back seat. There was a big noise and I don't know what happened after that," he told a media channel.

Fathima, another passenger, said the flight landed with a heavy force and moved forward.

