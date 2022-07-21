Air India Dubai-Cochin flight diverted to Mumbai due to low pressure

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The DGCA officials said that two senior officers of O/o DAS WR are assigned the task to carry out a preliminary investigation.

An Air India flight from Dubai to Cochin has been diverted to Mumbai after an incident of low pressure has been reported, aviation authorities said on Thursday. The Air India Boeing Fleet B787, Flight No. AI- 934 landed safely.

Over the past few days, there have been several incidents where SpiceJet, Vistara and on Tuesday, GoAir’s flights, were affected by various glitches. On Tuesday, the government mentioned it has received nearly 1000 passenger complaints against Air India over the last three months.

