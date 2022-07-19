Tuesday, July 19, 2022
     
One GoAir flight diverted to Delhi, another returns to Srinagar due to technical snag

GoAir flight diversion news: GoAir A320 aircraft VT-WGA flight G8-386 from Mumbai to Leh was diverted to Delhi, and GoAir A320 aircraft VT-WJG flight G8-6202 from Srinagar to Delhi was turned back to Srinagar.

Edited By: Poorva Joshi New Delhi Updated on: July 19, 2022 14:25 IST
GoAir flight diversion news: In two separate cases today, GoAir flights, also known as GoFirst, were diverted to Delhi and Srinagar, due to a technical snag in the engines. GoAir A320 aircraft VT-WGA flight G8-386 from Mumbai to Leh was diverted to Delhi, and GoAir A320 aircraft VT-WJG flight G8-6202 from Srinagar to Delhi was turned back to Srinagar due to EGT over-limit in the engine.

The first flight was diverted due to an EIU (Engine Interface Unit) fault in engine number 2. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is investigating the incidents and both the planes will fly only when cleared by the regulator, the officials said.

Go First's Mumbai-Leh flight was diverted to Delhi as a fault was observed in engine number 2 on Tuesday, DGCA officials said. Go First's Srinagar-Delhi flight also returned to Srinagar after the aircraft's engine number 2 showed fault mid-air.

Go First did not respond to news agency PTI's request for a statement on this matter.

There have been multiple technical malfunction incidents in planes flown by Indian carriers in the last month. Over the last three days, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has held multiple meetings with airlines and officials from his ministry and the DGCA officials to ensure safety oversight.

