Ground all SpiceJet flights: Plea in Delhi HC amid back-to-back malfunctions

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Earlier, SpiceJet reported eight incidents of glitch in a span of 18 days.

SpiceJet controversy: A petition has been filed in Delhi High Court, demanding that all SpiceJet flights be grounded amid back-to-back malfunctions. The plea also mentioned that the flights should be stopped to avert a major incident, where there can be big loss to life and property.

SpiceJet has failed to establish safe, efficient and reliable air service, mentioned the plea. The plea filed by lawyer Rahul Bhardwaj said multiple recent incidents have occured in connection to Spicejet flights.

A plea, filed by Bhardwaj, demanded that a commission be set up to inquire into whether operations of SpiceJet are being properly managed.

SpiceJet Showcaused Earlier

Aviation regulator DGCA had earlier issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet after its aircraft were hit by eight incidents of mid-air technical malfunction over the last 18 days, saying the budget carrier has "failed" to establish safe, efficient and reliable air services.

As a DGCA review of the incidents showed that "poor" internal safety oversight and "inadequate" maintenance actions have resulted in "degradation" of the safety margins of SpiceJet, the airline's chief Ajay Singh asserted it will be "doubly careful" and strengthen inspection of aircraft before the operation of their flights. A SpiceJet statement also said it is committed to ensuring a safe operation for its passengers and crew.

The eighth incident of technical malfunction was reported on Tuesday when a SpiceJet freighter aircraft, which was heading to Chongqing in China, returned to Kolkata as the pilots realised after take-off that its weather radar was not working. On the same day, two civilian flights of the airline also suffered technical malfunction.

Reacting to the DGCA notice, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia asserted that passenger safety is paramount.

