Air India Express Calicut-Dubai flight diverted to Muscat due to 'burning smell' from vent

Air India Express flight diverted: An Air India Express VT-AXX operating flight IX-355 en route to Dubai from Calicut, was diverted to Muscat on Sunday, after a "burning smell" started emitting from one of the vents in the aeroplane, informed the DGCA. The flight had taken off last night from Calicut for Dubai.

The crew checked for any smoke or fire when the burning smell was felt. However, no such thing was found. Despite so, the flight was diverted to Muscat as a precautionary measure.

Talking about many such diversions and emergency landings of Indian airlines, the DGCA said, "On July 16, an aircraft of Ethiopian Airlines from Addis Ababa to Bangkok made an emergency landing at Kolkata airport due to pressurization issue. On Friday, an aircraft of Srilankan airlines made an emergency landing at Chennai airport due to a Hydraulic issue."

This is the second incident of an Indian airline flight, being diverted today. Earlier today, an IndiGo flight was diverted to Karachi due to a technical problem with the engines. The flight was headed to Hyderabad from Sharjah.

