'I oppose Women’s Reservation Bill,' says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Calling it a 'deception,' AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday opposed the Women’s Reservation Bill which was introduced in the New Parliament Building and questioned why OBC and Muslim women who have even lesser representation in Parliament are not being given any quota.

“On behalf of my party, I stand to oppose this (Women’s Reservation) legislation because the justification being given to bring the legislation is to ensure that more women get elected into the Parliament and the state assemblies. If that is the justification, why has that justification not been extended to the OBC and Muslim women, where their representation in this 'August House' is minimal,” says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi during debate on Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the Constitution amendment bill, seeking to reserve 33 per cent of seats in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies for women in the Lower House of Parliament on Wednesday. According to the bill, it will come into effect after the delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies which will be carried out after the completion of the next population census.

Owaisi said Muslim women face dual discrimination and accused the ruling BJP of denying Muslim and OBC women their due share. Speaking on the bill, Owaisi said, "This Modi government wants to increase representation for savarna women. They don't want representation for OBC women and Muslim women. There have been 690 women MPs elected to Lok Sabha and only 25 of them have come from the Muslim community," and added, "I hear (that) reservation cannot be given on religious grounds? What is the 1950 presidential order? You are deceiving Muslim women by denying them quota within this reservation.

"This bill will deny OBCs their fair share. It will close the door on Muslim representation," he said.

Latest India News