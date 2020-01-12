Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to Army Chief: If you are inclined to take action on PoK, consult CDS

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has urged India's Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane to engage with India's Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to take action on Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) as the Indian Parliament had already passed a resolution regarding POK in 1994. Chowdhury's comments comes a day after the Army Chief was quoted saying, "If we get government orders, Indian Army was ready to takeaway Pakistan Occupied Kashmir."

Addressing his tweet directly to Army Chief, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote: "Parliament already had adopted unanimous resolution on #POK in 1994, government is at liberty to take action and may give direction. If you are so inclined to take action on POK, I would suggest you to confabulate with CDS, and @PMOIndia. Talk Less, Work More."

Parliament already had adopted unanimous resolution on #POK in 1994, Govt is at liberty to take action and may give direction. If you are so inclined to take action on POK, I would suggest you to confabulate with CDS, and @PMOIndia. Talk Less, Work More — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) January 12, 2020

The Indian Parliament on February 22, 1994 adopted a resolution emphasizing that Jammu and Kashmir was an integral part of India, and that Pakistan must vacate parts of the State under its occupation. The resolution was adopted after increasing terrorists activities and Islamabad's attempts to highlight the Kashmir dispute.

Full text of Parliament's resolution in 1994

"This House note with deep concern Pakistan's role in imparting training to the terrorists in camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, the supply of weapons and funds, assistance in infiltration of trained militants, including foreign mercenaries into Jammu and Kashmir with the avowed purpose of creating disorder, disharmony and subversion, reiterates that the militants trained in Pakistan are indulging in murder, loot and other heinous crimes against the people, taking them hostage and creating an atmosphere of terror."

"It (the resolution) condemns strongly the continued support and encouragement Pakistan is extending to subversive and terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir and calls upon Pakistan to stop forthwith its support to terrorism, which is in violation of the Simla Agreement and the internationally accepted norms of inter-State conduct and is the root cause of tension between the two countries reiterates that the Indian political and democratic structures and the Constitution provide for firm guarantees for the promotion and protection of human rights of all its citizens."

"It (the resolution) regard Pakistan's anti-India campaign of calumny and falsehood as unacceptable and deplorable, notes with deep concern the highly provocative statements emanating from Pakistan urges Pakistan to refrain from making statements which vitiate the atmosphere and incite public opinion; expresses regret and concern at the pitiable conditions and violations of human rights and denial of demoractic freedoms of the people in those areas of the Indian State of Jammu and Kashmir, which are under the illegal occupation of Pakistan."

What Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane said on January 11

Earlier on Saturday, Army Chief MM Naravane addressed the media and emphasized on various issues like national security, newly formed CDS and Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Naravane said that if Parliament wants PoK to be a part of India, then we will take the necessary action to achieve that goal.

"There is a parliamentary resolution that entire J&K is part of India. If Parliament wants it, then, that area (PoK) also should belong to us. When we get orders to that effect, we'll take appropriate action," Army Chief Naravane added.

