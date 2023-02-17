Adani row: Irani slams billionaire George Soros, says 'foreign powers trying to target PM Modi, democracy'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. Union Minister Smriti Irani slammed US-based billionaire investor George Soros.

Adani row : Some foreign powers are trying to target and weaken our democracy, said Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani while addressing a press conference in the national capital today (February 17). Irani slammed US-based billionaire investor George Soros for his statement on the Adani issue.

"George Soros wants a government that is pliable to his needs is more than evident from his statement. That he has announced funding of over a billion dollars to target leaders like PM Modi is significant. Every five years we elect a democratic government," said Smriti Irani on Friday.

"Those who George Soros finds pliable need to know India has defeated imperialistic design before and shall do again. Democracy has prevailed in India and will continue to do so. Designs to weaken Indian democracy will be met with might of India under leadership of PM Modi," Smriti Irani

George Soros will use his powers to only benefit his nation and not India, Irani stated. "All Indians should give a befitting reply to him for his thought process and statement on Adani group issue."

"When India rose to 5th largest economy in the world and when Presidents of US, France and PM of England publicly extended gratitude to Indian PM for enabling employment in these nations, such is time when imperialistic intentions of an entrepreneur come to light," said Smriti Irani.

"Being media persons, you all know much better that to whom he is funding...", said Irani. He is targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will do so in the future too.

What George Soros said :

According to billionaire investor George Soros, "The turmoil engulfing Gautam Adani’s business empire that’s sparked a punishing stock market selloff and shaken faith in India as an investment opportunity may open the door to a democratic revival in the country."

Soros in his speech termed India an interesting case of democracy. "PM Modi maintains close relations with both open and closed societies. India is a member of the Quad (which also includes Australia, the US, and Japan), but it buys a lot of Russian oil at a steep discount and makes a lot of money on it," Soros said.

The fallout from US short seller Hindenburg Research’s attack on the conglomerate threatens to hurt investor confidence in India, has fueled concerns about the country’s regulatory framework and sparked questions about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ties with Adani.

“Modi is silent on the subject, but he will have to answer questions from foreign investors and in parliament,” Soros said in a speech ahead of the Munich Security Conference.

“This will significantly weaken Modi’s stranglehold on India’s federal government and open the door to push for much-needed institutional reforms. I may be naive, but I expect a democratic revival in India.”

Who is George Soros?

Soros, who has a net worth of about $.8.5 billion, is the founder of the Open Society Foundations, which gives grants to groups and individuals that promote democracy, transparency and freedom of speech.

