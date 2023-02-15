We used to think PM Modi was scared of taking China's name but now...: Owaisi on BBC, Adani row

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AIMIM chief Assaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Assaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday attacked PM Modi about his silence on the Adani-Hindenburg case and said that we used to thisnk that the Prime Minister is was afraid of speaking about China but now he's also scared of taking his (Adani's) name.

Speaking about the Adani-Hindenburg case, he said, "A big personality in India (Adani) lost 40% of wealth after report from Hindenburg. They're (Modi govt) making an excuse of Supreme Court."

He further criticised the I-T raids on BBC offices in India and emphasised that there is no freedom of press in the country. He said, "There should be freedom of press. If press will only show news praising the ruling party and will ignore the news critical of the govt then it'll weaken democracy. Who can deny what happened in Gujarat. Today raids are being conducted."

