Aap Ki Adalat: 'Hum karen to chori...': Dhirendra Shastri on Owaisi's 'Hindu leaders spreading hate' remark

Aap Ki Adalat: Controversial religious preacher and chief priest of Bageshwar Dham temple, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, answered some tough questions posed by India TV's Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma in a new episode of Aap Ki Adalat on Monday, (February 11).

Speaking at the iconic show, Shastri echoed the beliefs of the Sanatan Dharma and also stressed the importance of creating a Hindu Rashtra. Substantiating his argument, he further said if the first page of the Constitution begins with the illustration of Lord Ram then why can’t India become a Hindu Rashtra and why can’t there be Ram Rajya?

When Rajat Sharma said, such provocative statements help leaders like AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to allege that Hindu leaders are spreading hate and creating a religious divide, Shastri replied: “Hum karen chori, woh karen toh seenazori (if we do, it’s a crime, if they do, it is okay). They ask people to commit murders from their platforms. 40 Hindus were killed in Akshardham. They showered abuses on our saints. Even today, they shower 500 abuses a day. Is this right?”



Shastri went on, “ ...We don’t think Hindu society gives threats. It only responds…. We are not against any religion. We are staunch Sanatani. We don’t fear Muslims, Christian priests, nor the traitors (Jaichands) who are opposing Sanatanis. I did not make the comment on ‘masal doonga’ (crush) against Muslims. I used it for a Hindu who abused our saints. Freedom of expression is our fundamental right, like any Indian citizen.”

