Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Stage set for India TV Conclave

With less than a week left for assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh top leaders will on Sunday on India TV stage debate to present their respective report cards to know the pulse of the people. The hilly state will go to polls on November 12 to decide whether to give BJP another chance or pave a way for Congress' come back.

Leaders like JP Nadda, Jairam Thakur, Sachin Pilot are expected to debate on key issues at India TV's Abki Baar Kiski Sarkaar Conclave which is being held in Shimla.

Latest India News