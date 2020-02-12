Shots fired at AAP MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy in Delhi; volunteer killed

Image Source : PTI AAP MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy attacked in Delhi

Unidentified persons late on Tuesday fired shots at Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy in Delhi. The incident was reported from Kishangarh village from the national capital, where one person from Yadav's convoy was killed in the attack. According to the police, the newly-elected MLA along with his supporters was returning home after paying obeisance at a temple in his constituency.

According to sources, seven rounds were fired at the Mehrauli MLA's convoy. A person injured in the incident was admitted to a nearby hospital, police said.

In a tweet, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh claimed party volunteer Ashok Mann was killed in the attack.

"Convoy of MLA Naresh Yadav attacked in Mehrauli, Ashok Mann killed. Naresh Yadav was returning home after visiting a temple," Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Shots fired at AAP MLA @MLA_NareshYada and the volunteers accompanying him while they were on way back from the temple. At least one volunteer has passed away due to bullet wounds. Another is injured," the AAP said in a tweet.

Shots fired at AAP MLA@MLA_NareshYadav

and the volunteers accompanying him while they were on way back from temple.



At least one volunteer has passed away due to bullet wounds. Another is injured. — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 11, 2020

Ankit Lal, AAP's social media in-charge tweeted, "Multiple shots were fired at AAP MLA @MLA_NareshYadav & @AamAadmiParty volunteers accompanying him to his home in Mehrauli after visiting a temple as part of victory procession. Miscreants in another car opened fire near Fortis.

1 dead and 1 injured. Police is at the spot."

Naresh Yadav, meanwhile, on Wednesday said that police should thoroughly check the CCTV footage to identify the assailants who shot at his convoy. "The incident is really unfortunate. I do not know the reason behind the attack but it happened all of a sudden. Around 4 rounds were fired. The vehicle I was in was attacked. I am sure if Police inquires properly, they will be able to identify the assailant," Naresh Yadav said.

Asserting that he could have been killed, the AAP MLA said, "Two people were shot in which Ashok Man Ji has died and Harender Ji was injured. I do not know whether they attacked me in particular but they certainly targeted our convoy. Anybody could have been shot in this attack including me."

