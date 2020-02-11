AAP brooms Delhi, BJP and Congress sweep away internet

The BJP, which had won just three seats in Delhi last time, was expecting a much better performance -- negating every calculation made by Delhi state BJP chief Manoj Tiwari.

Also, the grand old party Congress, which ruled the national capital for three consecutive terms under late Sheila Dikshit -- between 1998 and 2013, continued their dismal performance by NOT securing any seat.

Manoj Tiwari, however, is still hopeful. He said there was "still time" before counting of votes concludes -- despite the huge difference in the number of seats the two parties are hoping to secure.

Twitterverse has also weighed in to define the political scenario unfolding in Delhi with THE CHOICEST of memes. Some of them are plain hilarious, while some need to be prohibited to be read by Congressmen ;)