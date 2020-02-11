AAP brooms Delhi, BJP and Congress sweep away internet

Also, the grand old party Congress, which ruled the national capital for three consecutive terms under late Sheila Dikshit -- between 1998 and 2013, continued their dismal performance by NOT securing any seat.
Manoj Tiwari, however, is still hopeful. He said there was "still time" before counting of votes concludes -- despite the huge difference in the number of seats the two parties are hoping to secure.
Twitterverse has also weighed in to define the political scenario unfolding in Delhi with THE CHOICEST of memes. Some of them are plain hilarious, while some need to be prohibited to be read by Congressmen ;)
This is what voters are doing with BJP .— तूफान का देवता ᵀʰᵒʳ 🚩 (@iStormbreaker_) February 11, 2020
#DelhiResults#DelhiElection2020 pic.twitter.com/eh3ypXuGyO
Meanwhile in delhi bjp office 😂. #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/adBuxuSILi— Lolwa (@Mr_LoLwa) February 11, 2020
Congress party watching Delhi elections results..#DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/eDkSgCQpwW— Shivam Sharma (@ShivamSharma_2) February 11, 2020
Delhi people right now #DelhiResults #DelhiPolls2020 #DelhiElections2020 #BJPWinningDelhi #AAPWinningDelhi #DelhiAssemblyPolls #DelhiElection2020 pic.twitter.com/upcpt1egKg— Ron Bsht (@Rohit_Bisht__) February 11, 2020
Congress in delhi election be like:#ResultOnDelhi pic.twitter.com/XsCExW1cBf— आकाश_सिंह (@singh_ak06) February 11, 2020
Politicians reacting on #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/33oOCAFKFU— Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 11, 2020
Meanwhile Delhites while watching voting trend analysis be like 👇#DelhiElectionResults pic.twitter.com/oq5cEhQtPK— Rahul Hans Chaudhary (@hans_chaudhary) February 11, 2020
AAP- we will win.— Mishraji_talks (@MishrajiTalks) February 11, 2020
BJP- we will win.
.
MEANWHILE CONGRESS-#DelhiResults2020 #DelhiResults #DelhiElectionResults pic.twitter.com/WlWShousHy
#ExitPolls#DelhiElections— Sarcastic Patriotic Indians (@SARCASTIC_PI) February 8, 2020
Aryabhatta to Congress : pic.twitter.com/wdIVEfmplb
Congress Winning seats in #DelhiElectionResults pic.twitter.com/jy3f8mzvFF— Gujarati Chokro (@pubgkadeewana) February 11, 2020
Looks like he went for a morning sweep..#DelhiElectionResults #DelhiElections2020 #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/9g9WKl7q7Z— Aditya Gupta (@researchAditya) February 11, 2020
Modi ji and Amit Shah watching the news of Delhi election results. #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/wG6gNiTzxY— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 11, 2020
Current laga....#DelhiResults @BJP4Delhi pic.twitter.com/K73zDS7rm6— Vikasch89333617 (@Vikasch89333611) February 11, 2020
#DelhiResults— लौह पुरुष ⚡ (@Ironnnmannnn) February 11, 2020
Bjp loose, Now Shahnwaz Hussain to face media: pic.twitter.com/dPUZFCkR72