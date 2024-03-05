Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 5, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

DMK leader A. Raja stirs a political storm, says, “India is not a nation, it is a union of states”, criticizes ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’

Trinamool Congress MLA questions, why PM Modi, not being a Brahmin, was allowed to perform consecration of Ram idol in Ayodhya

Forensic test of video confirms, ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan was chanted by Congress workers in Karnataka assembly premises

